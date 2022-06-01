The Campbell University and Georgia Tech baseball teams are scheduled to meet in the 2022 NCAA Tournament Knoxville Regional on Friday, June 3.

The game is scheduled to start at noon ET.

Campbell University enters the contest 40-17 overall. Most recently, Campbell defeated Charleston Southern 3-2 on Saturday in the Big South Conference Tournament championship game.

Georgia Tech comes into the matchup 34-22 overall. On May 26, Georgia Tech beat Louisville 9-4 in the ACC Tournament.

NCAA Tournament: How to watch GA Tech vs. Campbell baseball on live stream

Game time: noon ET on Friday, June 3

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch (ESPN+)

ESPN+ broadcasters are scheduled to be Mike Monaco (play-by-play) and Ben McDonald (analyst).

Online radio broadcast: Campbell radio broadcast

Georgia Tech terrestrial radio broadcast: WREK-FM 91.1

The winner advances to play the Tennessee vs. Alabama State winner at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 4. The loser goes against the Tennessee/Alabama State loser at noon ET on Saturday.

Justin Haire is the Campbell University baseball head coach. Danny Hall is the Georgia Tech baseball head coach.

Erik Hall is the lead digital producer for sports with the USA Today Network. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik .

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: How to watch Campbell vs. Georgia Tech baseball on live stream in 2022 NCAA Tournament