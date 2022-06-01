ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Cudahy woman charged with fatally stabbing a West Allis man has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge

By Bob Dohr, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
A Cudahy woman has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors in the 2021 stabbing death of a West Allis man.

Rebecca Pekrul, 30, was charged in February 2021 with first-degree reckless homicide with use of a dangerous weapon in the death of 35-year-old Matthew Newkirk of West Allis.

On Tuesday, Pekrul pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of second-degree reckless homicide, online court records show.

The plea came on the same day a jury trial was scheduled to begin in the case.

The crime occurred early Feb. 18, 2021, at an apartment building in the 1700 block of South 116th Street in West Allis.

According to police and the criminal complaint, Pekrul's sister told police she was at her apartment with Pekrul, who was intoxicated, and invited Newkirk over.

When Newkirk was there, Pekrul's sister said Pekrul was attempting to "push his buttons;" she also said Pekrul became aggressive toward her and at one point slapped her forcefully in the face.

The argument escalated when Newkirk told Pekrul not to touch her sister. Pekrul's sister said she turned to leave and saw Pekrul grab a large knife from the kitchen and stab Newkirk in the chest.

An autopsy by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office determined Newkirk died from multiple stab wounds to the chest and arm.

Police and others attempted to render first aid, but could not save Newkirk's life.

The original charge carried a maximum penalty of 65 years in prison.

The amended charge carries a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison and up to a $100,000 fine.

Sentencing has been scheduled for Aug. 5.

Contact Bob Dohr at 262-361-9140 or bob.dohr@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter at @BobDohr1.

Comments / 2

Jeff Bernstein
3d ago

The Milwaukee DAs and Courts are weighted for the criminal, lacking empathy and common decency for victims and victim families.

Reply
2
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Comments / 0

