New Orleans, LA

SNAPSHOTS

By Site Staff
myneworleans.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeffery Hopper, Torie Kranze, and Dr. Fred Teran stand up for kidney and urinary tract disease education and prevention at the 20th Annual New Orleans Kidney Walk in November. Kidney donor Laurel Valentino, Dr. Anil S. Paramesh, Michelle Boudreaux, and Craig Harris participate in the 20th Annual New Orleans Kidney Walk,...

www.myneworleans.com

myneworleans.com

Getting There

Don’t stress about how you’re going to make it to your wedding. With so many options for couples in New Orleans — whether you want to make it to your ceremony by land, air or sea — you can arrive in style. Each choice has its own charm and beauty and can be tailored to your wedding ceremony, so all you have to do is enjoy the ride.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

‘I Do’ Venues

While New Orleans is known for its historic charm, sometimes a new coat of paint can do wonders for older venues. These quintessential Crescent City wedding venues have gone beyond new paint with a number of renovations that up the ante on distinctive wedding venues. Columns. Hotelier Jayson Seidman has...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Real Weddings: Hahn-Rush

Bride: Meredith Little Groom: Patrick Henning Date: August 20, 2021 Rehearsal Dinner: Brennan’s Hotel/Get Ready Location: Le Pavilion Hotel Ceremony: St. Louis Cathedral Reception: The... Bride: Christina Fowler Groom: Phillip Andrew Fisher Date: Feb. 5, 2022 Ceremony location: St. Louis Cathedral Reception location: Arnaud’s Coordinator: Kelly Sherlock Events Gown:...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Grace Kaynor

Grace Kaynor has had a colorful career as an interior designer, but she says her success would not have been possible without early encouragement from a well-known local artist. “My biggest source of inspiration was my high school art teacher, Tim Trapolin,” Kaynor said. “He always said he raised us,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Local
Louisiana Society
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Society
City
New Orleans, LA
myneworleans.com

Prospect.5 Gala benefiting Prospect New Orleans

Prospect.5: Yesterday we said tomorrow featured 51 artists across 17 venues in the city, including cultural institutions and museums, parks, restaurants and more. Artists’ works ranged from sculptures and paintings to video installations and interactive performances. The Prospect.5 Gala served as the sole fundraising event for Prospect New Orleans during the three-year exhibition cycle. Funds raised support future iterations of Prospect New Orleans, as well as year-round programming with past and present Prospect artists in our community.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

13th Annual Good Apple Gala benefiting Louisiana Appleseed

Louisiana Appleseed’s 13th annual Good Apple Gala celebrated the good work of volunteers who have risen above the typical pro bono commitment and pillars within our communities whose daily lives align with the organization’s mission to increase access to justice, opportunity and education. The 2022 Community Honorees were...
LOUISIANA STATE
myneworleans.com

Frank Brigtsen

For over 30 years, Chef Frank Brigtsen has been a touchstone for New Orleans dining, exemplifying the lessons he learned from Ella Brennan and Paul Prudhomme from the point in time when our local cuisine exploded into the national consciousness. To recognize all has done, the New Orleans Wine and Food Experience is pleased to award him with this year’s Ella Brennan Lifetime Achievement Award. “Frank has been a mentor for so many in our community,” explained Aimee Brown, Executive Director of the NOWFE. “He is our chef of chefs. It was our time to honor him. It was an obvious choice – he really embodies New Orleans cooking.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

From the Editor

After far too many seasons of cancelations, reschedules, scaling back, paring down and so much uncertainty, weddings are back and they are bigger and better than ever. It is indeed the Year of the Wedding and we are thrilled to celebrate with you. We learned so many lessons during the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Person
Fernando Lopez
myneworleans.com

Wellness

Beyond simply avoiding illness, wellness encompasses so many interconnected facets of health. Getting the most out of life entails keeping the mind, body and spirit healthy. Establishing a consistent exercise routine maintains physical performance, improves mood and mental health, and prevents health risks down the line. Becoming familiar with local healthcare providers and practitioners ensures swift action when health problems do arise. Receiving regular blood testing provides peace of mind and early detection of illnesses. All this to say, health is one of the most valuable assets in life. Browse this list of wellness resources to maintain your wellbeing and safeguard its future.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Editor’s Note

Sun’s out, school’s out, and now’s the best time to seek out cool ways to have fun, without over doing it in the heat. Today’s forecast: 90 degrees, sunshine and 85 percent humidity. Copy and paste throughout the month of June, and you pretty much have a good idea of what NOLA living is like as spring becomes a seemingly distant memory. This month, we’re on the search for frozen treats and refreshing drinks. And I don’t know about you, but when the summer heat starts to rev up, the last thing I feel like doing is cooking. Chilled eats are what’s on the menu, from daiquiris to sno-balls, and take-away salads to sandwiches that keep the kitchen, and the cook, cool.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Commander’s Palace Introduces a Summer Wine Tasting Series

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Wine Spectator Grand Award Winner Commander’s Palace is excited to launch a new wine tasting event series, CP Sips, starting with four dates throughout the summer where attendees can sample a curated selection wines and tasty bites from the Commander’s Palace culinary team. Partnering with famed neighborhood wine spot, Swirl Wine Bar & Market, their team will be onsite at every event to ensure that attendees can stock up and order any of the wines sampled.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

A Floral Affair

When local bride-to-be Amanda Lee arrived at the Virgin Hotels New Orleans on Feb. 19, she didn’t quite know what she was walking into. “A fun fact about my shower is that it was a complete surprise,” she says. “I didn’t know much about it. My sister and cousin — who is also my wedding planner, Anissa Coleman — did everything. If you know me, you know I love florals. I only told the girls that I didn’t want it to be super girly — I wanted something fresh and airy.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
#Kidney Disease#Snapshots#Art#Organ Donation#Food And Wine
myneworleans.com

Dine Al Fresco at Miss River & Chemin à la Mer

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Located inside Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans, Miss River is James Beard award-winning Chef Alon Shaya’s “love letter to Louisiana.” Fans of Shaya and Miss River alike can now enjoy blossoming garden views during brunch, lunch and dinner as they indulge in their favorite dishes and libations al fresco, including Shaya’s spirited take on beloved local dishes like the Clay Pot Dirty Rice with seared duck breast, duck egg yolk and scallions; and Duck and Andouille Gumbo with dark roux, filé, Louisiana rice, potato salad, and spring onions. Patio seating is available on a first come first served basis, weekdays during lunch from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and dinner from 5:30-10 p.m. as well as during brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

20th Annual Celebration of Life Luncheon benefiting Cancer Crusaders

The 20th Annual Celebration of Life Luncheon, run by the local, all-volunteer nonprofit Cancer Crusaders, raised $89,000 for cancer research at LSU Health Sciences Center and Tulane Cancer Center. A Patron Party at the Elms Mansion preceded the luncheon, which introduced the cancer survivor honorees at a cocktail reception. Co-Chairs...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Cheers to Bacchanal!

Beloved local wine shop and bar Bacchanal Wine is celebrating its 20th anniversary with pop-up events taking place throughout the year. “We first opened Feb. 14, 2002,” said Joaquin Rodas, founding chef and managing partner. “Chris Rudge (our founder) found this awesome building, and he wanted to provide accessible delicious wine to the folks of Bywater and Chalmette, and also the Navy folks across the street.” Today, partners Rodas, Beau Ross, Amy Reger and Ralph Shumaker keep more than 400 wines in stock, with a focus on wines that are made with as little intervention as possible. “We feature producers from France, Spain, Italy, Germany and also some lesser-known appellations and producers from all over the globe,” Rodas said. This month, look for Bacchanal’s backyard Primal Nights Guest Chef Dinner Series. 600 Poland Ave., 948-9111, bacchanalwine.com.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

History Lesson

New Orleans’ drinks history was the driving inspiration for Hadi Ktiri while creating the Four Seasons Chandelier Bar menu. He notes that while much in the cocktail world is pushing boundaries, “We’d be missing a lot if we overlooked our city’s cocktail tradition.”. Rather than offering...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
myneworleans.com

Summer Love

I’m crazy about New Orleans in the summertime. I know it’s not Paris in the springtime or New England when the autumn leaves are turning; summer here is undeniably hot and humid and walking past the stench of a loaded Dumpster can almost knock you out. So when I say I’m “crazy about it,” I know it sounds … well … crazy. But I love it anyway.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Aimee Brown

We talk a lot about festivals and festival culture as being a way of life for New Orleanians. But, events like the New Orleans Wine and Food Experience take New Orleans festivals to a broader and international level. The week-long festival is returning for its 30th year after modified versions of the event post-COVID-19. At the helm is executive director Aimee Brown. Brown has been a part of the festival for six years and promises a fun-filled week that not only brings food and wine lovers together, but creates a space for everyone to give back to the community.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Father’s Day Gift Guide

Fathers: they come in so many forms and take on different roles. It’s that time of the year to let them know just how special they are, whether that be with a home-cooked meal or a wardrobe update. Take a look these gift ideas to get dad the perfect present this Father’s Day.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Wedding Planning

Wedding season is in full swing, and with it comes celebration and lasting memories. Those planning a wedding, however, typically have a long to-do list. While wedding planning often carries stressful connotations, having access to the right resources allows couples to enjoy the process. Explore this list of everything wedding-related for some early inspiration or to get a head start on wedding plans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

