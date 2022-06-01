Sun’s out, school’s out, and now’s the best time to seek out cool ways to have fun, without over doing it in the heat. Today’s forecast: 90 degrees, sunshine and 85 percent humidity. Copy and paste throughout the month of June, and you pretty much have a good idea of what NOLA living is like as spring becomes a seemingly distant memory. This month, we’re on the search for frozen treats and refreshing drinks. And I don’t know about you, but when the summer heat starts to rev up, the last thing I feel like doing is cooking. Chilled eats are what’s on the menu, from daiquiris to sno-balls, and take-away salads to sandwiches that keep the kitchen, and the cook, cool.

