Beloved local wine shop and bar Bacchanal Wine is celebrating its 20th anniversary with pop-up events taking place throughout the year. “We first opened Feb. 14, 2002,” said Joaquin Rodas, founding chef and managing partner. “Chris Rudge (our founder) found this awesome building, and he wanted to provide accessible delicious wine to the folks of Bywater and Chalmette, and also the Navy folks across the street.” Today, partners Rodas, Beau Ross, Amy Reger and Ralph Shumaker keep more than 400 wines in stock, with a focus on wines that are made with as little intervention as possible. “We feature producers from France, Spain, Italy, Germany and also some lesser-known appellations and producers from all over the globe,” Rodas said. This month, look for Bacchanal’s backyard Primal Nights Guest Chef Dinner Series. 600 Poland Ave., 948-9111, bacchanalwine.com.
