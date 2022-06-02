Traffic backed up on I-75 due to crash in Downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — 3:54 p.m. The crash has been cleared and traffic is returning to normal. The left lane on NB I-75 is blocked at the Paddock Road exit due to a crash, Friday afternoon. The incident was reported at 3:22 p.m. and is causing backups. Delays are expected and...
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced the Interstate 75/Thru the Valley project will continue with overnight ramp and lane closures along I-75 this weekend. The ramp from southbound I-75 to Sharon Road will close from 10 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday, June 5. An additional...
UPDATE: Lanes were reopened around 6 p.m. There were no injuries, according to authorities. DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A portion of I-75 North has been shut down after a semi-truck caught fire Friday afternoon. According to the Dayton post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a semi-truck caught fire just after 4 pm. All three […]
CINCINNATI — Police on scene of a crash blocking the intersection of West 6th and Gest Streets in Queensgate. It is unknown when the intersection will be cleared for usual traffic. This story will be updated with the latest information as it comes in.
CINCINNATI — The two left lanes on I-275 EB are blocked near the US-52/Kellogg Avenue exit after a crash, Thursday afternoon. The crash was reported at 6:03 p.m. and delays are expected at this time. No injuries have been reported with this incident.
CINCINNATI — 11:00 a.m. The crash blocking the left two lanes along northbound I-75 at Mitchell Avenue has been cleared, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. 10:25 a.m. Police are blocking the two left lanes along northbound I-75 at Mitchell...
CINCINNATI — 10:40 a.m. The crash blocking lanes along southbound I-75 at Exit 2 toward the Western Hills Viaduct has been cleared, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. All lanes are now reopen to usual traffic. 9:15 a.m. The right lane along southbound I-75 at Exit 2 toward...
FLORENCE, Ky. — The Kentucky Cabinet of Transportation announced the ramp from northbound I-71/75 to KY-536 and Mount Zion Road will be closed through the weekend for ramp rehabilitation work. The ramp will close from 7 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday. Traffic will be rerouted via the KY-338...
CINCINNATI — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced nightly lane restrictions along OH-125 and Beechmont Avenue as part of the Little Miami Scenic Trail construction project. ODOT contractors will close Beechmont Avenue from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. on Friday and Saturday to perform waterline crossing work. Westbound on...
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have identified the man who was shot and killed over the weekend while in his backyard. Officials say Leandre Heights, 44, died after sustaining injuries in a shooting on Saturday in the 800 block of Blair Avenue. Authorities say Heights was pronounced dead at the...
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The body of a 9-year-old boy who was reported missing Saturday was found in the Ohio River, according to Lt. Col. Brian Valenti with the Covington Police Department. Valenti says that boaters found Ian Sousis floating in the river. He was recovered in the area of the Villa...
CINCINNATI — Police are investigating after a person was shot in their backyard in Avondale. The victim is an adult male and he suffered a gunshot wound to his left side. The shooting occurred at 823 Blair Avenue around 5:13 p.m. Police believe the suspect potentially got away in...
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police on Friday released video showing a fight among supposed high-schoolers that spanned Downtown Cincinnati and resulted in 34 gunshots being fired. It happened in the early morning of May 16. The fight touched off around 1 a.m. near Rosa Parks Street and Second Street at the...
FLORENCE, Ky. — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital early Friday morning after a crash in Florence. It happened around 3:07 a.m. when a motorcyclist lost control and hit a curb and a street sign on Wetherington Boulevard. The rider was taken to UC Hospital with a leg...
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have released video from a shooting in May where 34 rounds were fired from two guns leaving damage to downtown Cincinnati buildings. Police said the shots were fired at Rosa Parks and Second streets on May 16 at around 1 a.m. No one was injured...
MONROE, Ohio — 5:30 p.m. The crash that was causing long delays earlier has been cleared. Traffic is flowing normally and no delays are expected. Lane closures are expected on SB I-75 between SR-63 and SR-129 after a crash Thursday afternoon. The incident was reported at 4:12 p.m. and...
OXFORD, Ohio — Buckley Road is closed at the bridge over Four Mile Creek for a bridge pier rehabilitation project, according to the Butler County Engineer's Office. The BCEO says the bridge's structural integrity will be weakened during construction, requiring the road to be closed to all through traffic.
The accident occurred just after 3:00 a.m. Friday morning. (Florence, Ky.) – One person was injured in a motorcycle accident in Florence. Florence Police responded to the crash on Friday around 3:07 a.m. near the intersection of Wetherington Boulevard and Columns Drive. The initial investigation revealed that the operator...
BATESVILLE, Ind. — An 11-year-old was injured after being struck by a pickup truck in Batesville Thursday evening. It happened at around 9:05 p.m. at the intersections of South Park and Western avenues. Batesville police said a 41-year-old man was driving north on South Park Avenue in his 2021...
