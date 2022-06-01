ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntingdon, TN

Sara Evans at the Dixie in Huntingdon

radionwtn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig Henry 104.7 & 97.5 has your chance to see Sara Evans at...

www.radionwtn.com

radionwtn.com

Denise Dickson Hill

Ms. Denise Dickson Hill, 57, of Camden, passed away Friday at her home. She was a former resident of Rives. Memorial services will be conducted at 6:00 p.m. Monday in the chapel of Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home.
WKRC

Nashville woman plays prank on Cracker Barrel restaurant

LEBANON, Tenn. (WZTV/WKRC) - A Nashville native has spoofed her favorite restaurant by hanging up her own vintage decor, and boy is it cooking up interest online!. Nashville native Kim Alley eats at Cracker Barrel at least once a week and she never takes life, or herself, too seriously. “I'm...
NASHVILLE, TN
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Huntingdon, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Five free things to do in Middle Tennessee

When school is out, it can be tough to keep the kids busy. And even more so, it can be tough to do it without totally breaking the bank. Here are a few ways around Middle Tennessee to keep the kids busy:. Leiper’s Fork Lawnchair Theatre Free Movies. Bring...
TENNESSEE STATE
radionwtn.com

“Tree Talk” Debuts At Atkins-Porter Botanical Garden

Paris, Tenn.–Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge Ranger Joan Howe tells these boys all about trees in the first “Tree Talk” at the Atkins-Porter Neighborhood Botanical Garden Thursday. The boys said they knew all about trees but wanted to know more and Howe was happy to oblige. Howe’s presentations will be held every Thursday in June at 10:30 a.m. at the garden. The Children’s Story Hour with Kayla Nation will be held on the following Mondays–June 13, 20, 27 and July 11–at 10:30 a.m. The garden is located at 311 Jackson St. in Paris and the programs are open and free to everyone. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
Williamson Source

Big Bad Breakfast Opens in Spring Hill

Breakfast-to-lunch spot Big Bad Breakfast is officially open in Spring Hill at 2086 Wall Street in the former 55 South location. This is the eleventh location for Big Bad Breakfast and the third Middle Tennessee location. Big Bad Breakfast has locations at 1201 Liberty Pike, Suite 101 in Franklin and 5304 Charlotte Ave in Nashville.
SPRING HILL, TN
dicksonpost.com

Norman Fussell's dreams eventually came to suit Dickson men

James Cash Penny was born in Missouri in 1875. After graduating high school, Penny planned on going to college to become a lawyer, but unfortunately his father died, and he was forced to get a job to support the family. Penny took on a job as a store clerk. He...
DICKSON, TN
Person
Dixie Carter
Person
Sara Evans
bassmaster.com

Cox catches 22-3 shallow, of course

COUNCE, Tenn. — In a tournament where almost everyone in the 91-angler field, and all the leaders, are fishing offshore, John Cox matched the big bag of the day – 22 pounds, 3 ounces – fishing shallow near the bank. That fits right in with the anomaly that is John Cox. When everybody else is going right, Cox is going left. And having fun doing it.
COUNCE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Breaking News: Meharry Not Consulted about Possible Nashville General Move

Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–Officials from Meharry Medical College say Meharry was not consulted nor aware of Nashville General Hospital’s plan preliminary plans for a potential future MetroCenter hospital. Meharry President and CEO Dr. James E. K. Hildreth released the following statement Wednesday:. My Fellow Meharrians,. You may have...
NASHVILLE, TN
radionwtn.com

Ribbon-Cutting Dedicates New Downtown Paris Mural

Paris, Tenn.–A large crowd was on hand this morning for the ribbon-cutting for the newest mural in downtown Paris. Created by Paris Artist Chelsea Lodge, the mural was done free-hand and depicts the elements that make Paris and Henry County unique, including the lake, music, catfish, the Eiffel Tower, the courthouse, the Ned McWherter Bridge, Henry County Patriots, farming, the year Henry County was established (1823) and our 731 area code. It is located on the wall at Uncle Billy’s restaurant. The mural is a collaboration between the Paris-Henry County Chamber, Downtown Paris Association, city of Paris, Uncle Billy’s and the Tennessee Arts Commission. Keepsakes of stickers depicting the mural were handed out and Chamber CEO Travis McLeese said there will be more merchandising with the mural’s image on them in the near future. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
PARIS, TN
Channelocity

Richest neighborhoods in Nashville--would you buy a home here?

(RL0919/WikiCommons Images) Nashville is a lively city with a population of 689,447 people and around 169 neighborhoods, Nashville is the largest community in Tennessee. It's home to the Grand Ole' Opry and a thriving bar scene. Given everything it has to offer, it's no wonder it has some of the richest neighborhoods in the state.
NASHVILLE, TN
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
radionwtn.com

Dynamix Named National Practice Of Year

Milan, Tenn. – Dynamix Physical Therapy has been named the National Practice of the Year at the 2022 Ascend Conference in Charlotte, N.C., hosted by WebPT, a software company created for outpatient rehab companies. They have clinics in Paris, Dyersburg and Union City. Being recognized at the national level...
CHARLOTTE, NC
radionwtn.com

Former Austin Peay Track Coach Missappropriated $30,600

The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has released an investigation involving Douglas Molnar, who served as Austin Peay State University’s (APSU) Head Track and Field and Cross Country coach from September 2004 until June 2019. Investigators determined that Molnar misappropriated APSU funds totaling at least $30,600.45. The vast majority of...
TENNESSEE STATE
radionwtn.com

Weakley County Schools Retirees Honored

Dresden, Tenn.–At the June meeting of the Weakley County School Board the 2022 retirees were recognized and celebrated. Retirees received an engraved plaque “for dedicated service to the teaching profession” and joined family and friends at a reception following the meeting. Those in attendance were:. • Deborah...
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN

