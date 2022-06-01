ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickens County, SC

Summer reading programs kick off at Pickens Co. libraries

By Bethany Fowler
 3 days ago

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Pickens County Library System announced the return of its annual summer reading program.

The program begins on June 6 and runs through July 31. This year’s theme is “Oceans of Possibilities.”

All Pickens County residents will receive a postcard in the mail that includes a reading log.

To complete the program, participants can choose to read ten books, complete ten activities or a combination of both, which equals ten. Once all activities have been completed, return the postcard to any Pickens County library.

After completing the program, participants ages 17 and under will receive a themed prize pack and have their names entered into a drawing for more prizes .

Adults can complete the program as well and will receive a PCLS tote bag (while supplies last) and an entry into a drawing for prizes .

There will also be scheduled special performances all summer long at the libraries.

