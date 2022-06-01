ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado-based artist selected to create art for Panorma Park

By Alina Lee
 3 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado-based artist has been selected to create a permanent outdoor art installation in Panorma Park.

There were 20 total applicants that an expert panel narrowed down to four finalists. From there, a selection panel comprised of residents from southeast Colorado Springs, selected Wiener as the winning artist.

“Panorama Park will be a significant addition to Colorado Springs’ exemplary park system,” said Wiener. “The vision that has guided the process so far is inspiring. I am delighted to participate in the development of this place.”

Wiener, a Boulder resident who specializes in sculpture, was selected for his inspirational designs, collaborative spirit and drive to create site-specific artwork. Wiener’s mother, Madeline Wiener, an artist who specializes in stonework, was also among the final four.

“Through his artwork, we are seeking to improve the park experience for all users through artistic and cultural expression, and we can’t wait to see what he and the community dream up for the new Panorama Park,” said Connie Schmeisser, park planner. “It’s been wonderful to see the sense of pride and ownership in this park, and we’re proud to be supporting artwork that will reflect the incredible community that surrounds it.”

The community is invited to engage with the artist throughout the creative design process. There will be three opportunities for community members to learn more and provide input. All meetings will be held at Panorama Middle School (2145 S Chelton Road), which is adjacent to the park.

  • June 8, 5:30-7:30 p.m. – Artist-led workshop to solicit community input
  • June 15, 5:30-6:30 p.m. – Wiener to share initial design concept and collect feedback
  • June 22, 5:30-6:30 p.m. – Wiener to present final design

The budget for this art project is $70,000, funded in part by a Grants for Arts Projects award from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Colorado Springs-based Bee Vradenburg Foundation.

Panorama Park is currently undergoing the largest neighborhood park renovation in city history. Wiener’s artwork will be incorporated into the park’s new design, which has received community input under the leadership of key project partners, The Trust for Public Land and RISE ǀ Southeast Colorado Springs.

Construction on the 13.5-acre park is expected to complete this summer.

