People Are Sharing Things Everyone THINKS Are Illegal, But Actually Are 100% Legal

An expert witness in the defamation trial against Amber Heard by her ex-husband Johnny Depp is speaking out about the backlash he received as a result of testifying. Dr. David R. Spiegel, a psychiatrist who testified that the Pirates of the Caribbean star exhibited “narcissistic traits” on the stand, penned an essay for Newsweek in which he spoke about the “stunning” personal attacks that came following his testimony. He shared that in addition to receiving “vile” comments on YouTube videos of his testimony and “four or five charming editorials” of his work to his email, his WebMD page was flooded with negative comments.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO