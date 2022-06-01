ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairburn, GA

2024 quarterback Prentiss Noland sets up visits with Auburn Football

By Andrew Stefaniak
Auburn Daily
Auburn Daily
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l61yw_0fxMlA6y00

Prentiss Noland sets a date to visits Auburn

Prentiss Noland is a very talented pro-style quarterback in the class of 2024. He is from Fairburn, Georgia, and stands at 6'3 and weighs 195 pounds.

He is a left-handed quarterback, which is very interesting since you don't see one all that often.

Noland is very accurate and a great decision-maker. Although he is listed as a pro-style quarterback, he uses his legs to leave the pocket if he is under pressure.

Noland is listed as a four-star recruit on Rivals. He already has five SEC offers from Auburn, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, and Arkansas.

Noland announced via his Twitter that he will be taking a visit to the Plains on June 3rd.

Sports Illustrated Recruiting Expert John Garcia often says that it is crucial for teams to bring in a quarterback in every recruiting class.

Auburn hasn't had a commitment for the 2024 class yet, which is not surprising since those players are only juniors in high school.

Making Noland the first commit of the 2024 class would be an excellent start for the Tigers. Getting a four-star quarterback to kick off your recruiting class would be a great sign of future success.

Noland has already visited Auburn a few times, so the fact that he continues to want to come back shows his interest.

Noland has all of the attributes to be the next great Auburn quarterback, so the coaching staff will do everything they can to make that a reality.

Here are a few videos that highlight how much arm talent Noland possesses.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Arch Manning’s next visit bad news for Alabama, Nick Saban amid Georgia, Texas interest

The Arch Manning sweepstakes is taking the college football world by storm, as fans and pundits are waiting with bated breath to see who will land one of the most highly anticipated recruits of all time. The nephew of Super Bowl winning quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning, Arch Manning has drawn the interest of some of the nation’s top programs, such as Alabama, Georgia and Texas. His next visit is bad news for Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide, however, as reported by The Athletic.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairburn, GA
Fairburn, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
State
Kentucky State
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Football
State
Arkansas State
FanSided

LSU AD blatantly insults Nick Saban, Jimbo Fisher over feud

LSU athletic director Scott Woodward trolled Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher over their NIL feud. Of course, LSU athletic director Scott Woodward would insult Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher for being West Virginia hillbillies while the SEC spring meetings were going on down at the Redneck Riviera. Saban and Fisher’s...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auburn Football#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Auburn Prentiss Noland#Sec#Ole Miss#Plains#Tigers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
The Spun

5-Star Recruit Matas Buzelis Is Down To 5 Schools

Five-star recruit Matas Buzelis is getting closer to making a decision. On Thursday, the highly-touted prospect narrowed his list down to five finalists. Buzelis, a 6-foot-10 small forward out of Brewster Academy, has told On3 he's narrowed his list to North Carolina, Wake Forest, Florida State, Kentucky and the NBA's G-League Ignite.
BASKETBALL
Yardbarker

LSU fan offers Alabama's Nick Saban $5K to stop beating team

Alabama football coach Nick Saban has dominated the college football landscape for the last two decades. Some people are just waiting for him to retire. Others are willing to do as much as pay him to stop beating their favorite teams. Saban spoke at the annual Nick’s Kids Foundation golf...
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star QB recruiting target sets official visit date to Florida

The recruiting trail is blazing hot as the summer months begin to roll in, and for Florida football, June looks like it will be hopping for Billy Napier and his staff. After spending the spring season hobnobbing with the top prospects in the nation both on and off campus, the Gators are getting set to host a laundry list of coveted recruits over the next month looking to lure them to the Swamp.
PITTSBURG, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Gonzaga lands top college basketball transfer

Less than one day after Drew Timme announced his decision to return to Gonzaga, the Bulldogs landed a top transfer. Former Chattanooga guard Malachi Smith announced his commitment to Gonzaga on Thursday in an Instagram post. “I first want to thank GOD for always ordering my steps,” Smith wrote. “I...
SPOKANE, WA
Auburn Daily

Auburn Daily

Birmingham, AL
761
Followers
533
Post
92K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on Auburn athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/auburn

Comments / 0

Community Policy