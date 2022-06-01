ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, GA

Savannah Chatham County Public School System board approves proposal over new bell times

By Jake Wallace
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Chatham County Public School System is changing bell times at several schools to resolve transportation and bus issues. That proposal was approved by the Chatham County School Board earlier today by a vote of 5 to 2. The board hopes these new times will alleviate...

