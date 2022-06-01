ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Features Music by Undertale Developer

By Marc Deschamps
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier today, fans got to see a new trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, featuring new footage, new details, and even some new music. Following the trailer's reveal, Undertale creator Toby Fox took to Twitter to share that "a bit" of his work can be heard, as he composed the game's...

