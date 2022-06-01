Motorsports Minute: Marcus Ericsson

Danielle Shepherd, lead engineer for the No. 02 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, is enjoying a stellar year in her first season engineering in sports cars. Until recently ensconced in CGR’s IndyCar team — and still lending a hand there, as she did at the Indianapolis 500 with Tony Kanaan — she assisted in Scott Dixon’s 2018 championship and was the simulation engineer for Alex Palou’s title run last season. On the sports car side, she led the No. 02 with Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn and Neel Jani to the 2022 Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring victory, and Bamber and Lynn are in the thick of the DPi title fight.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 13 HOURS AGO