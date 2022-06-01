ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Motorsports Minute: Marcus Ericsson

By Dennis Krause
racingnation.com
 2 days ago

After five years in Formula One, Marcus Ericsson...

racingnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
Autoweek.com

Alexander Rossi Out at Andretti Autosport after Current IndyCar Season

Alexander Rossi was on top of the IndyCar world after his breakthrough win at the 2016 Indianapolis 500. Now, the seven-time IndyCar race winner is losing his ride at Andretti Autosport after what is nearly three seasons of unfulfilled promise. On Wednesday, Andretti announced that it was parting ways with...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ESPN

Hendrick Motorsports to return to Xfinity Series with 3 races

MADISON, Ill. -- Hendrick Motorsports will return to the Xfinity Series for the first time in more than a decade when it fields cars later this year at Road America, the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Watkins Glen. The team said Thursday that defending Cup series champion Kyle...
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Camping World renews as SRX Superstar Racing Experience title sponsor

The Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) announced Camping World will return as the title sponsor for their second season. The SRX Series is a six-race, summer series that airs primetime on Saturday nights with the first 2022 race scheduled for June 18 at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Fla. “Announcing Camping...
PENSACOLA, FL
Yardbarker

Watch: 2022 RACE RADIOS // TONY KANAAN AT THE INDIANAPOLIS 500

"We were there at the end." Tony Kanaan was having flashbacks to his 2013 Indy 500 win when the red flag came out on Sunday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Listen to his radio communication to hear what went down at the end of the race. Download the INDYCAR App Powered by NTT DATA: https://www.indycar.com/mobile-app Follow the NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Twitter // https://twitter.com/IndyCar Facebook // https://www.facebook.com/indycar Instagram // https://www.instagram.com/indycar.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
racer.com

Rossi to AMSP move expected soon

The worst-kept secret in the NTT IndyCar Series paddock is days away from being confirmed with Arrow McLaren SP’s signing of Alexander Rossi to a multi-year contract. The 2016 Indianapolis 500 winner, who Andretti Autosport confirmed as leaving the team at the end of the season, joins young AMSP team leader Pato O’Ward, who recently signed an extension of his own. With its plans in motion to expand to three full-time cars, the only question remaining is who will drive the third car alongside O’Ward and Rossi when 2023 arrives.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Racing News

Detroit TV Schedule: June 2022 (Indycar Series)

Indycar tv schedule for the Detroit Grand Prix at Belle Isle Park. This weekend, Indycar returns to Detroit, Michigan. They’re set to race in the streets of Belle Isle Park on a 2.350-mile 13-turn course. View the Detroit tv schedule for the Indycar Series below. Detroit: Menu. TV Schedule...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Ericsson
Yardbarker

Watch: INDY 500 MEDIA TOUR // MARCUS ERICSSON TAKES ON NYC

Want an inside look into what goes down when the #Indy500 winner goes to NYC? Let Marcus Ericsson take you to Nasdaq, the Empire State Building SiriusXM and a Yankees game. All while letting his life-changing win sink in. Download the INDYCAR App Powered by NTT DATA: https://www.indycar.com/mobile-app Follow the NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Twitter // https://twitter.com/IndyCar Facebook // https://www.facebook.com/indycar Instagram // https://www.instagram.com/indycar.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Racing News

Detroit Practice Results: June 3, 2022 (Indycar Series)

Indycar practice results from the Grand Prix of Detroit. This weekend, Indycar is racing in Belle-Isle Park for the final time. Today, teams rolled to the track for the opening round of practice. View Detroit practice results for the Indycar Series below. Detroit: Menu. TV Schedule | Prac 1 |...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indycar Series#Indianapolis 500
racer.com

INSIGHT: IMSA DPi vs IndyCar engineering with CGR’s Shepherd

Danielle Shepherd, lead engineer for the No. 02 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, is enjoying a stellar year in her first season engineering in sports cars. Until recently ensconced in CGR’s IndyCar team — and still lending a hand there, as she did at the Indianapolis 500 with Tony Kanaan — she assisted in Scott Dixon’s 2018 championship and was the simulation engineer for Alex Palou’s title run last season. On the sports car side, she led the No. 02 with Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn and Neel Jani to the 2022 Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring victory, and Bamber and Lynn are in the thick of the DPi title fight.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy