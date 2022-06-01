Compliance check on registered offenders in Cherokee County

KOAM Image

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. – Cherokee County, Kansas conducts a county-wide registered offender compliance check.

“With over one hundred registered sex, drug and violent offenders in Cherokee County, it’s important that we regularly ensure they maintain compliance, so families have access to current and accurate information about any registered offenders living within their neighborhoods,” stated Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves.

According to the most recent number in the KBI Offender database, Cherokee County has 111 registered offenders. Eight of them are listed as non-compliant. The KBI website does not include a last-updated date.

“Those found to be non-compliant have either been taken into custody already on new allegations of violating the Kansas Offender Registration Act, or can expect to be arrested soon,” continued Sheriff Groves.

“Throughout the year our investigators keep a close tab on those required to register under the Kansas Offender Registration Act, but our office still likes to conduct county-wide operations several times throughout the year, particularly at times like now when children are getting out of school for the summer. These operations help confirm compliance and hold those in violation accountable. During this most recent compliance operation, where deputies and investigators went to the homes of the offenders, there was over 95% compliance.”

An Adam Walsh Act Implementation Grant funded the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office “Registered Compliance Operation.”

Efforts to Help Families

According to the Crimes Against Children Research Center, one in five teens has reported receiving an unwanted sexual solicitation online. In 2021, most of the more than 29 million tips reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children dealt with:

child sexual abuse images,

online enticement,

including “sextortion,”

child sex trafficking,

and child sexual molestation.

To help give parents useful tools to keep their families safe, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with OffenderWatch. The company is based out of Covington, Louisiana.

OffenderWatch has an app that’s free to download on smartphones. It will show residents where registered sex offenders are located near them or their family members.

The app also provides alerts when a registered sex offender moves into their neighborhood.

