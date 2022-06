WEST MILTON — The 134th Milton-Union Alumni Banquet took place at the high school on May 21. M-U has had 11,032 graduates from 1883 to 2021. The emcee for the evening was David Copp from the Class of 1997. He stated how good it was to be back after missing two banquets due to COVID. After he led the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance and an Invocation, he invited everyone to enjoy the catered meal.

WEST MILTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO