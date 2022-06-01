ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

U.S. Brig Niagara being prepped for sailing season

By Fontaine Glenn
 3 days ago

Work started early on June 1 preparing the U.S. Brig Niagara for its first sailing season in two years.

The Niagara’s crew worked to return the ship’s masts to their upright positions using large cranes. It’s a major part of getting the Flagship Brig Niagara ready for the coming season.

Flagship Niagara League to host 2022 Mariners Ball

Along with the masts, both anchors were place on the sides of the ship.

Returning August 2022 is the Tall Ships Erie four-day festival; the Niagara will lead the fleet.

City
Erie, PA
