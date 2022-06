MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Vermont Republicans running for office took to the Statehouse steps Friday calling for action in the wake of school threats. Greg Thayer is running for lieutenant governor. He and others outlined several steps they’d like to see taken including installing metal detectors in every Vermont school, looking into new surveillance cameras that can detect firearms on an individual, and increasing federal and state funding to boost security.

VERMONT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO