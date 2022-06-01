ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin Gov. Evers says GOP will ban books if he loses

By Associated Press
CBS 58
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers says that if he loses reelection in November, Republicans will take the "breathtaking" step to...

cbs58.com

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Wisconsin OWI law found unconstitutional by high court

MADISON, Wis. (CN) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Friday said it is unconstitutional to count revocation of driving privileges for refusing a warrantless blood draw as a criminal offense contributing to increased penalties for multiple drunken driving convictions, which the state’s legal scheme for OWI offenses currently allows.
WISCONSIN STATE
Urban Milwaukee

State Democrats Push Legislation Changing Gun Laws

With every legislative session since Gov. Tony Evers took office, the governor and Democratic lawmakers have sought legislation that they say could tamp down, at least slightly, the proliferation of firearms in Wisconsin. They’ve been ignored or rebuffed by leaders of the Legislature’s Republican majority each time. Even...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Wisconsin, national Democrats launch coordinated campaign

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democrats are announcing a joint effort with national party leaders they are calling the largest midterm coordinated campaign in state history with the goal of reelecting Gov. Tony Evers and defeating Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. The effort announced Thursday is dubbed Forward for...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Democrats Demand Republicans Act on Gun Safety

(Bob Hague, WRN) At the Capitol, Democrats demand Republicans act on gun safety. The Democrats want to pass measures like Universal Background Checks on all firearm purchases and Extreme Risk Protection, or “Red Flag” Orders. Senator LaTonya Johnson of Milwaukee, “It’s time we demand my colleagues to do their job.” Madison Senator Melissa Agard, “When you have elected officials who are failing to act, it’s a dereliction of duty. They need to be escorted out.”
WISCONSIN STATE
wuwm.com

What's the status of gun safety legislation in Wisconsin?

America continues to be plagued by relentless mass shootings and rising homicide rates in cities. In Wisconsin, legislative Democrats and Republicans have diametrically opposed views on how to tackle the problems. Democrats say easy access to guns is a public health issue, while Republicans hold tight to the Second Amendment.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Greater Milwaukee Today

Allen responds to Evers’ Progress Flag announcement

MADISON — On the heels of Gov. Tony Evers announcing the Progress Pride Flag will be flown over the Wisconsin State Capitol this month, some Republicans are voicing disagreement. Evers signed an Executive Order on Wednesday ordering that the Progress Pride Flag be raised over the Capitol during the...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Flags to fly at half-staff in honor of former State Rep.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags will fly at half-staff Friday to honor a former Wisconsin State Representative who passed away Saturday at the age of 67. Former State Rep. Sheryl K. Albers-Anders worked as an agriculturist for many years, Governor Tony Evers said Thursday. She worked on her family’s farm, was a member of many agriculture organizations, and was also recognized as both Sauk County’s Miss Farm Bureau and Outstanding Young Farmer.
WISCONSIN STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Lowest-earning counties in Wisconsin

Compiled a list of the lowest earning counties in Wisconsin using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Politics State#Politics Governor#Gop#Ap#Democratic#Lgbtq
cwbradio.com

GDL Is Wisconsin State Patrol’s June Law of the Month

This summer, many teenagers will get behind the wheel for the first time as they work to earn their driver license, but it can be a dangerous time of year for young drivers. More than 30% of deaths involving teen drivers happen during the 100 Deadliest Days of summer, Memorial Day to Labor Day, according to AAA. Wisconsin has many laws designed to prepare teenagers for safe driving, including the Graduated Driver License program. GDL is Wisconsin State Patrol’s June Law of the Month. To be eligible for an instruction permit, you must be at least 15-years-old, be enrolled in a certified driver education program, and pass the knowledge and signs test. Drivers with an instruction permit are required to have a valid, regular license holder in the front seat of the vehicle: an instructor, parent or guardian, or someone 21 or older. Drivers, age 16 to 18, can apply for a probationary license if they are violation free for at least six months, have completed a minimum of 50 hours of supervised driving (including 10 hours at night) with a parent or guardian, have completed all driver’s education course work and behind-the-wheel hours with an instructor, and pass a road test (or receive a waiver).
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Fees waived on June 4-5 during Wisconsin DNR Free Fun Weekend

Milwaukee (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin DNR is waiving fees this Sat., June 4 and Sun., June 5 for state park admission fees, fishing licenses and trail passes waived. Wisconsin is home to 49 state parks, 15 state forests, 44 state trails, 84,000 miles of rivers and streams, roughly 15,000 lakes and so much more. For the first weekend every June, Wisconsinites can explore it all with state park admission fees, fishing licenses and trail passes waived. Some links are below, more details are here too.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
WBAY Green Bay

COVID-19 in Wisconsin: High levels in 11 counties, medium levels in 20

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 11 Wisconsin counties are seeing high levels of COVID-19. These counties are grouped in the northwest, central, and southeastern parts of the state. Eighteen of the 20 counties we’re tracking in Northeastern Wisconsin are “in the green,” seeing low levels of community spread of the virus. The exceptions are Forest and Langlade counties, which have medium levels of the COVID-19 virus with 18 other counties around the state. There are 41 counties with a low level of community spread of the virus.
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Why are most Wisconsin waterfalls up north?

Spending time in nature has become more popular during the pandemic. Getting outside to enjoy Wisconsin’s waterfalls is a part of that, and it prompted someone to ask WHYsconsin why the northern part of the state seems to have a monopoly on waterfalls. Tom Hornung from Madison was entering...
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

State Debate: Ron Johnson and guns sparks today's debate

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is is own worst opponent, writes columnist Bill Kaplan in a WisOpinion posting. He points out that while he condemns the media, he actually craves press interviews. And he consistently lies to Wisconsin voters, Kaplan adds. Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy, meanwhile, points out that the NRA...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Fox11online.com

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul comments on Kiel threats

(WLUK) -- Wednesday morning brought with it another bomb threat to the usually quiet city of Kiel. The Wisconsin Department of Justice and FBI are investigating the bomb threats. There have been no press conferences yet, leaving many questions unanswered. "We talked to some people who said they are confused...
KIEL, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy