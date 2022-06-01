ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenrock, WY

Boys & Girls Clubs awards $2,000 scholarship to Glenrock senior for essay on ‘Laws of Life’

By Brendan LaChance
oilcity.news
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCASPER, Wyo. — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming has awarded a $2,000 Foundation Education Award scholarship to a Glenrock High School senior. Brookelynn Miller was awarded the scholarship for an essay she wrote titled “Laws of Life” and a successful interview she gave about the ethics essay, according...

oilcity.news

Comments / 0

Related
oilcity.news

Casper Area Education Foundation Trustee Scholarship recipients announced

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Area Education Foundation is pleased to announce the recipients of this year’s CAEF Trustee Scholarship. A release from the Natrona County School District said that yearly, the Casper Area Education Foundation awards three $2,000 scholarships to students showing academic growth, community and school involvement, and dedication to their academic achievement.
CASPER, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Casper, WY
Education
City
Glenrock, WY
City
Casper, WY
Local
Wyoming Education
Local
Wyoming Society
State
Wyoming State
Casper, WY
Society
Glenrock, WY
Education
oilcity.news

Zerba announces run for Wyoming state superintendent of public instruction

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Jennifer Zerba, a Natrona County School District substitute teacher, announced June 2 that she is running for Wyoming State Superintendent of Public Instruction. As state superintendent of public instruction, she would work with the department and Wyoming educators to involve classroom educators in improving allocation of...
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Casper Weekend Roundup (6/3/22–6/5/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Are you looking for events this weekend to get you out of the house? Casper has no shortage of outside activities, concerts, and art shows. Here is a list of some of the highlight events that will get you feeling like it’s summer. Gruner Brothers...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Obituaries: Lamb, Moore, Loftin, Downing, Burton

LeRoy Houston Lamb, 87, of Casper, Wyoming passed away on May 27, 2022, at Meadow Wind Assisted Living. He was born on April 10, 1935, in Casper, Wyoming to Joseph and Velma Lamb. He worked alongside his dad for the BB Brooks Ranch for many years until he married Sally Dunkley on January 15, 1961. In 1970 they moved to Newcastle, Wyoming, where they raised their four daughters. He worked for True Ranches until he retired in 2001. They then moved to Torrington, Wyoming to be equal distance from their daughter and grandkids. While in Torrington, he worked planting trees for the Conservation district and mowed parks around town. He also spent many hours in his workshop building anything from picture frames to reindeer (his pride and joy) to display over the years at Christmastime. In 2018, they moved back to Casper to be closer to family. He enjoyed many visits with his brother Robert and his good friend Jo.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Local Casper artist and photographer gearing up for summer season

CASPER, Wyo. — Travis Glasgow is a local Casper graphic artist and photographer. He infuses photography from around Wyoming into his subjects — mostly wildlife — using the double-exposure style. His work takes his own landscape photos of mountains, trees, and rivers and blends them into images...
CASPER, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Club#Essay#Casper College#Boys Girls Clubs#Glenrock High School#Bgccw
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Young Casper cellist to hold recital to help fund new instrument

CASPER, Wyo. — Harry Potter and classical music aren’t often brought up in the same conversation, but Casper cellist Alexis DePaolo argues there are certain comparable factors when it comes to choosing the right instrument. “It’s kind of like wand shopping,” she said. “It’s very Harry Potter —...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

The Daily Breeze: Bookworms are going to love this summer!

What better to do with our summer than spend it reading? And if we are already reading, why not get prizes out of it? The Natrona County Library is hooking us up with free books, a way to log time, and a chance to get prizes. The best part is, it is for all ages! Get your kids reading and dive into a book yourself!
CASPER, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Ethics
oilcity.news

Screening of “Godspeed, Los Polacos!” this Saturday

CASPER, Wyo. — The award-winning adventure film “Godspeed, Los Polacos!” will be screened Saturday, June 4 at 7 p.m. at the Izaak Walton Lodge at 4205 Fort Casper Road. Refreshments will also be served. The film is based during the Cold War and has a Casper connection....
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (6/2/22–6/3/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Police carry out search warrant in Casper neighborhood Friday

CASPER Wyo. — Casper Police Department Public Information Officer Rebekah Ladd said in a statement to Oil City that officers carrying out a search warrant led to a heavy police presence in a Casper neighborhood Friday afternoon. K2 Radio News reported that multiple police vehicles were on the scene...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Weekly arrest report: (5/27/22- 6/3/22)

CASPER, Wyo — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Crime Clips (6/2/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details on law enforcement activities from Thursday based on Natrona County Sheriff’s Office and Casper Police Department call logs. Public information officials from the agencies provided Oil City with these summaries on specific calls. Additional information was provided by Casper Fire-EMS.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy