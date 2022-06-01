Eager for NBA draft, Duke’s Trevor Keels works out for the Charlotte Hornets

Setting foot on soil in the state he played in collegiately had Trevor Keels nearly bubbling up.

“It’s definitely fun coming back to North Carolina,” said Keels, a Duke product who has spent the past few weeks testing the NBA waters. “I definitely got a little emotional. I haven’t been in North Carolina since I left, so I mean it was definitely fun working out with the home team. I am definitely excited I got the opportunity.”

Keels was among the six players who worked out for the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, the latest leading up to the NBA draft on June 23. An integral member of the Blue Devils in his lone season in the program, Keels helped Duke reach the Final Four in coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final year guiding the program.

The guard started 26 games, serving as a reserve in 10 other games, and averaged 11.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He shot 31.9% from 3-point range and 41.9% overall.

Some of the draft projections and mocks place Keels anywhere between a late first-round pick to a possible second-rounder. The deadline to withdraw from the draft and head back to Durham for his sophomore season is 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, leaving little time following his workout in Charlotte.

But he didn’t sound like someone who’s overly wrestling with a decision. He’s eager for his name to be called on the broadcast, signaling his mind could very well be made up.

“It’s for sure stressful, but it’s a good stressful,” Keels said. “You want to be in this position. It’s different if you are not getting a chance to have these workouts. So I’m blessed I get the opportunity to have these workouts and teams want me to come in and want me to see them. I think the biggest thing is just me praying, me talking to my family and me having that same work ethic every day.

“And when June 23 comes, just waiting on that phone call and just be blessed and celebrate with my family. Whoever picks me, just be blessed and go in there with the same work ethic.”

Keels checked in at 6 feet, 4 3/4 inches and 223 pounds at the scouting combine in Chicago last month. Some of his measurables include a 31-inch vertical leap and a 3.32 second showing in the shuttle run, numbers that weren’t among the best.

Although the draft-circuit journey is a grind, Keels insisted it has been a lot of fun and he has enjoyed learning from different teams, meeting new people, playing against guys he’s not completely familiar with and chatting with team executives.

It was an adjustment.

“I think you have to kind of have a different mindset, a different work ethic,” Keels said. “You are trying to get this job. The NBA is a job. You make money playing basketball and that’s your job. It’s different working out there. I think guys think the predraft process is easy. You are working every day, keeping your body right. There is only 58 picks and there are hundreds of guys trying to hear their name called and get an opportunity. So you’ve got to work every day.”

And while Keels will be thrilled to even hear his name called later this month, there’s also a portion of him that can dream of what it would be like to be on the same team with LaMelo Ball.

“Melo is a special talent, a special personality and I think we would bond well,” Keels said. “I think we kind of have the same personality. Two outgoing guys and bring that positive energy all the time. He’s creative with the ball. I think I can play off him and create shots, play off him, drive and kick if I have an open three or a second drive. His whole game and his personality is great to play with and be alongside if I’m blessed to have that opportunity.”

A LOOK AT DAVIDSON’S LUKA

Luka Brajkovic experienced a first on Wednesday. And he was all smiles, too.

Brajkovic, an Austrian native who’s coming off his senior season at Davidson, considers Charlotte as his second home. So it was rousing for the 6-10, 250-pound forward to be among the crew of Keels, Kansas’ Ochai Agbaji, Baylor’s James Akinjo, Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn and Overtime Elite’s Jean Montero going through drills in front of the Hornets’ team brass at the Novant Health Training Center.

“The workout went really well,” Brajkovic said. “I was excited. Started off a little bit slow shooting it, but then I picked it up and it went a lot better. I started making shots, confidence grew. I need to get a little bit better at playing through ball screens. We had a lot of 3-on-3 situations. It puts you at a disadvantage, especially ball screens. Nevertheless, have to do a little bit better at playing through.”

Brajkovic, the 2021-22 Atlantic 10 Conference Player of the Year, started all 34 games for the Wildcats this season, averaging 14.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 blocks. He considers himself a versatile player who can stretch the court and open things up for others.

“What I feel like is a lot different with playing in college and playing professionally, in the NBA for example, just the whole spacing, ball screen coverages, switches,” Brajkovic said. “So that stuff is all really important at the next level. I’m a big man. I can shoot. They always want them, and I feel like I can bring that to the floor.”