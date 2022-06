A deceased person has been found this afternoon in a vehicle at the ALDI parking lot on Commercial Way / US 19 and Wendy Ct. According to PIO Michael Terry of the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), the medical Examiner has been notified and the HCSO Forensic unit is on the scene. This is a breaking story and more information will be published as it becomes available.

SPRING HILL, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO