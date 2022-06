LOCK HAVEN, PA – Gwen Ardner, 38, of W. Main St. Lock Haven, this week waived her preliminary hearing. Ardner is charged with four counts of kidnapping, after state police spent several days searching for a 12-year-old girl who left her home in the middle of the night on May 14. The girl was unable to be located for several days until she was eventually located at Ardner’s home approximately 60 hours after her disappearance.

LOCK HAVEN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO