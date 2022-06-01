ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cotter, AR

Fulton’s Alvarez returns from placing second in Arkansas Backyard Ultra Championship, plans more runs

By Jeff Smithpeters
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDays after running an Ultra Marathon at the Arkansas Backyard Ultra Championship in the small town of Cotter near Mountain Home, Jose Alvarez of Fulton said, “My whole body is damaged. Steps are one of your worst enemies right now,”. This is because on May 21 Alvarez ran...

KTLO

Junior Bombers hoops coach heading to North Little Rock

The Mountain Home Junior High boys’ basketball team will have a new head coach next season. Cody Wilmath has been hired as the high school assistant coach at North Little Rock High School. Wilmath has been with the Junior Bombers for the past five seasons and says he has...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Hope pool’s opening day is June 4

Opening day is Saturday June 4, 2022. We will open at 12:00 pm and close at 6:00 pm. The pool’s normal hours of operation are Monday-Friday 12:00 pm- 5:00 pm. Family night is Friday night from 7:00pm-9:00 pm. Saturday 12:00 pm- 6:00 pm. We are open for party reservations,...
HOPE, AR
Dave Van Horn names starter for Friday

FAYETTEVILLE — Senior pitcher Connor Noland will be on the mound for Arkansas on Friday when they take the field against Grand Canyon. Noland was the Friday night starter until the last series of the regular season against Alabama. He was replaced by redshirt sophomore Will McEntire. Noland then pitched the second game of the series.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Mike McNeill’s Diary for Thursday, June 2, 2022: Trains and tracks

Regular readers know that we’re fans of Amtrak. Sometimes, we’re fans in the way people have sympathy for an ailing pet. The Texas Eagle was as much as 12 hours behind schedule by the time the northbound train from San Antonio to Chicago reached Marshall, TX on Tuesday. This was the result of the derailment of another train near Taylor, TX, then a track maintenance issue, then another freight train breakdown near Marshall. If we’d been riding the Eagle on Tuesday, we would have been pretty upset even knowing that train isn’t something to use in the United States if you’re in a rush. The Eagle already takes 32 hours to go from San Antonio to Chicago. If the United States was a nation with a modern rail passenger system, it would be a 6-7 hour trip. But let’s set aside the passenger issue. Rail transport through Texas is a pretty important issue if your factory or big business is waiting on, well, anything. If you or your retailer is complaining about supply chain issues and looking for a root cause, there it is. Our freight rail system is vital to the nation’s economic well-being, and there’s plenty of evidence that it’s falling apart. One need look no further than Waldo to realize the problems we face. On Wednesday, a log truck ran into a train on in infrequently used crossing on U.S. 82 near the PotlatchDeltic mill, injuring one driver. This is 2022. There’s no good reason why any railroad track should cross any United States highway in 2022. We’ve had decades to build overpasses and underpasses along major routes to eliminate trains and vehicles from interfering with each other. How is it possible that trains have been running through Waldo for 140 years, and Waldo still has no highway overpass? The same might be said for West Main and North Vine streets in Magnolia. There’s an undeniable need for a rail construction program in the U.S. on a scale of the interstate program. It’s needed to create a national network of high-speed passenger trains, and to create a seamless freight network that can haul massive, heavy loads from coast-to-coast. This is something our state and federal legislators need to care about.
MAGNOLIA, AR
Razorbacks beat Grand Canyon as bats awaken, winning 7-1 in first game at Stillwater Regional

Arkansas looked like a different team on Friday as they led from start to finish to defeat Grand Canyon 7-1 in the opening game of the Stillwater (Okla.) Regional. The Razorbacks entered the game having lost six of their last eight contests. One common denominator in the losses was Arkansas falling behind early and the starting pitchers weren’t giving Dave Van Horn many innings. All that changed on Friday.
Razorbacks prepare for Grand Canyon

FAYETTEVILLE — While Dave Van Horn has been quiet on his pitching rotation for the Stillwater Regional he’s also unsure of his batting order. Van Horn has tried various players leading off. Cayden Wallace and Braydon Webb have batted there in recent games. Webb was moved to leadoff against Florida with Wallace handling it in the games leading up to that. Van Horn talked about the batting order earlier this week.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
What Road In Texarkana Is In The Worst Condition?

We want to know, where the worst roads are in Texarkana?. From what most people tell me, the roads around Arkansas High need a lot of work as well as the College Hill area. I travel down Jefferson often and the end by the high school is in big need of repair. The 50th street area from Jefferson all the way to UPS is beyond bad. It is full of potholes and some area doesn't even look like there is any asphalt left on the road at all.
TEXARKANA, TX
11th annual Corvette show rolls in to Jefferson

Admission for Tyler residents is $1 and $2 for non-residents. Tyler’s Recreation’s Park Manager, Kandice Johnson said they are only accepting cash. Caught on camera: Anderson County sergeant uses radio cord to save deputy’s life. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. On Friday, former Anderson County Deputy Bradley...
TYLER, TX
Strawberry season cut short in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Times up! That’s exactly the case, as strawberry season in Jackson County was cut short. Matthew Davis with the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture said the weather was the main culprit for the early ending. He said the excessive rain plus cold weather...
JACKSON COUNTY, AR
Pat Rhoads

Mrs. Pat Bright Rhoads, age 74 of Hope, Arkansas, passed away Thursday June 2, 2022 in Little Rock, Arkansas. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced by BRAZZEL/Oakcrest The Funeral Home of Hope, Eddie Brazzel Director. Online condolences: www.brazzelfuneralhomes.com.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas Heart Hospital opens in Texarkana

Arkansas Heart Hospital is bringing its internationally renowned care to Texas. The hospital has opened its first out-of-state facility at 3930 Galleria Oaks Drive in Texarkana. The 21,000-square-foot building will include a full-service cardiology clinic and, by early 2023, an ambulatory surgery center. “Our expansion into Texas is yet another...
TEXARKANA, TX
Texarkana tied for 2nd-most expensive gas prices in Texas

Gas prices in Texarkana are among the most expensive in the state of Texas. According to new data from AAA Texas, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Texarkana rose nine cents over the past week to $4.44, tied with Dallas and the Fort Worth-Arlington area for the second-most expensive gas prices in the state.
TEXARKANA, AR
Local basketball teams wins championships recently

The Fifty-Six Lakers were crowned the 11th grade Gold division champions of The Insider Exposure Memorial Day Tournament held in Monroe, Louisiana May 28-30, 2022. The Neaux Limit Lakers took the 12th grade Silver division championship as well. This local team includes players from Warren, Hermitage, Monticello and Rison. Top...
HERMITAGE, AR
Main Street El Dorado reveals official MusicFest lineup

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — It was an exciting evening for the city of El Dorado as community members gathered at the square for the big reveal of the official 2022 MusicFest lineup on Thursday, June 2, 2022. MusicFest is coming back to the streets of El Dorado October 7th and 8th; two days, four […]
EL DORADO, AR
Five Razorbacks selected for All-America

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ softball squad has placed five players on the National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-America team including four on the first-team list. Seniors Danielle Gibson, KB Sides and Linnie Malkin along with sophomore Hannah Gammill, who is from Beebe, earned first-team All-America honors. Junior pitcher Chenise Delce captured second-team honors.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

