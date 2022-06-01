Struthers man accused of killing dog facing unrelated charges in Trumbull County

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Struthers man is facing multiple charges after an indictment was returned Wednesday by a Trumbull County grand jury.

George Panno, III, 29, is charged with felonious assault, gross sexual imposition, kidnapping, endangering children and domestic violence.

Panno has been in the Trumbull County Jail since his arrest on April 22.

According to the indictment, the charges stem from an incident that day.

He was arrested by Niles police following injuries to a 26-year-old woman.

According to a Niles police report in which Panno was listed as the suspect, a witness saw a man dragging a woman by her hair into an apartment. The report gave few details but said the woman had a severe cut, and police seized a knife from the scene as evidence.

Panno is also facing charges in an unrelated case in Mahoning County , where a warrant for his arrest had been issued in May on a cruelty to animals charge.

Animal Charity of Ohio says on April 8, Panno drove his dog to a wooded area in North Jackson, where he shot him three times. A witness called 911 after hearing gunshots and seeing Panno walk into the woods with the dog.

