ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

Struthers man accused of killing dog facing unrelated charges in Trumbull County

By Chelsea Simeon
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aZs3v_0fxMfpVJ00

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Struthers man is facing multiple charges after an indictment was returned Wednesday by a Trumbull County grand jury.

George Panno, III, 29, is charged with felonious assault, gross sexual imposition, kidnapping, endangering children and domestic violence.

Panno has been in the Trumbull County Jail since his arrest on April 22.

Police ask for help in finding clues in shooting death of 16-year-old Tuesday

According to the indictment, the charges stem from an incident that day.

He was arrested by Niles police following injuries to a 26-year-old woman.

According to a Niles police report in which Panno was listed as the suspect, a witness saw a man dragging a woman by her hair into an apartment. The report gave few details but said the woman had a severe cut, and police seized a knife from the scene as evidence.

Panno is also facing charges in an unrelated case in Mahoning County , where a warrant for his arrest had been issued in May on a cruelty to animals charge.

Animal Charity of Ohio says on April 8, Panno drove his dog to a wooded area in North Jackson, where he shot him three times. A witness called 911 after hearing gunshots and seeing Panno walk into the woods with the dog.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

18-year-old accused of viciously attacking foster mother taken into custody

MUNHALL (KDKA) - Police have taken 18-year-old Elrades Wright into custody. They said he viciously attacked his foster mother in Whittaker. Police said the 64-year-old foster mother told them Wright tried to drown her in the toilet, strangled her, and stabbed her in the neck. From there, Wright stole her car, and an officer in Munhall spotted him.Wright refused to pull over and he was chased until he crashed the car, and was taken into custody. The mother was then taken to the hospital and was last listed in critical condition.
MUNHALL, PA
whbc.com

Alliance Man Faces New Trial After Mixed Murder Verdict

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A mixed verdict in a cold case trial that sounds good for the defendant, but he’s not off the hook yet. 52-year-old Robert Moore of Alliance was acquitted on the more serious charges of aggravated murder in the death of 17-year-old Glenna Jean White back in 2009.
ALLIANCE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Struthers, OH
City
Niles, OH
City
North Jackson, OH
Trumbull County, OH
Crime & Safety
Struthers, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Trumbull County, OH
City
Warren, OH
Niles, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Shooting#Felonious Assault#Police#Cruelty To Animals#Violent Crime#Iii#Animal Charity#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wtae.com

Two dead in murder-suicide in Fayette County

HOPWOOD, Pa. — Two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide at a business in Hopwood, Fayette County, on Friday afternoon. The scene was located at George R. Smalley Company, an electrical company. Troopers tell Pittsburgh's Action News 4 they responded to a report of shots fired at 3...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

UPMC Passavant nurse admits to stealing painkillers from patients

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A nurse is being charged with stealing painkillers from patients. Crystal Miller of Aliquippa worked at UPMC Passavant in Cranberry Township.According to the Butler Eagle, coworkers found syringes and blood on the floor of a staff bathroom before finding Miller. They found Miller in a lethargic state and she nearly fell out of her chair. Police said she admitted to stealing the medication and covered it up by filling syringes with saline instead.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
cleveland19.com

Canton police search for 5 suspects in shooting that left man seriously injured

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police said officers are searching for five individuals wanted in connection to a shooting that left a 44-year-old man seriously injured. According to a news release, the following people are facing charges of attempted murder and complicity to felonious assault:. Montel Alexander Williams, 29. Dillan...
CANTON, OH
Ellwood City Ledger

Ellwood City man sentenced for robbery

NEW CASTLE − Andrew Mercado, 35, of Ellwood City, was sentenced Wednesday to jail on a robbery charge for an incident in which police said he robbed a woman of her vehicle. Mercado was given a minimum sentence of two and a half years, with a maximum of five years, with 288 days credited, followed by three years of probation.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
iheart.com

Police Need Your Help Finding a Robbery Suspect

On Saturday, May 28, 2022, at approximately 9:30 a.m., A man robbed the Huntington Bank at 10001 Chester Ave Cleveland, Ohio. The unknown man approached the Victim teller, made verbal demands for money, produced a bag, and directed the teller to place the money in a bag. He then retrieved the bag and exited the bank with an undisclosed amount of money, traveling east on Chester Avenue, then north on E. 101st Street.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKBN

WKBN

32K+
Followers
18K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy