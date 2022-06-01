Successful dance studio celebrating 30 years in Niles

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A local dance and baton studio is celebrating 30 years of operation.

Shining Stars Dance and Baton started in a garage in Niles back in 1992.

Stacey Emch started the company at her parents’ house when she was just 19 years old. She would instruct her younger neighbors, free of charge.

Now, her students win competitions all over the world.

Over the span of 30 years, she has taught about 5,000 students.

Emch offers a variety of dance classes at the Wellness Center in Niles. She believes that she brought the form of dance and twirling back to the area.

“Prior to me teaching, a lot of these schools didn’t have feature twirlers for the past 30 years. Then we got back in and everybody, all the band directors started to love it and they’ve been so receptive and we have been able to get twirling back on the field,” Emch said.

Emch has also coached local high school majorettes and feature twirlers. She’s also coached at the collegiate level for numerous years.

She gave young dancers and twirlers confidence, molding them into the women they are today.

