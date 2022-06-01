ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Before and After Shots with Google Maps’ New Satellite View

By Kevin Lynch
southbmore.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle Maps just updated its ‘satellite’ view of Baltimore City. This new view depicts overhead shots which appear to be from Fall 2021. To show the amount of development that has taken place in different parts of South Baltimore over the recent years, SouthBMore.com screenshot overhead images from Apple Maps that...

www.southbmore.com

Comments / 0

Related
WUSA9

Popular Northwest DC street may become 'pedestrian only,' at times, this summer

WASHINGTON — It’s been talked about for years, but could DC finally be getting closer to making a popular Northwest street into a pedestrian-only zone?. On Wednesday, Advisory Neighborhood Commission 1C, which includes DC’s Adams Morgan, Kalorama, and Lanier Heights neighborhoods, voted to support an effort by the Adams Morgan Partnership Business Improvement District to convert 18th Street Northwest, between Kalorama and Columbia Roads, into a pedestrian-only zone on a recurring, temporary basis.
WASHINGTON, DC
southbmore.com

Weekend Road Closures in Baltimore City

Baltimore City Department of Transportation traffic advisory:. Traffic Modifications for Weekend Baltimore Orioles Home Games. The Baltimore City Department of Transportation would like to advise motorists of the temporary traffic modifications that will be in effect for the Baltimore Orioles home games which will be held at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ridgely, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
City
Mchenry, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
baltimorebrew.com

City-owned vacant collapses onto West Baltimore community garden

Fighting “demolition by neglect,” residents say they pleaded with housing officials for years to stabilize the Harlem Park rowhouse. On a quiet Saturday morning, when Anthony Francis heard the sudden rumbling and felt the shaking of his house in Harlem Park, he could imagine only one thing. “We...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camden Yards#Port Covington#Google Maps#Southbmore Com#Apple Maps#Google Maps Alta 47#Mchenry Row Iii#Marriott Hotel#Banner Row Townhomes#Pq Corporation#Anthem House Ii
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Firefighters Help Sailboat In Distress In Patapsco River

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore firefighters helped the occupants of a sailboat that ran aground in the Patapsco River Friday, according to the local firefighter’s union. The union said in a social media post that the fire department’s fireboat found the sailboat near the 3000 block of South Hanover Street. 🌊WATER RESCUE⛵️Middle Branch of Patapsco River near 3001 S Hanover St 21225#Brooklyn@PhyliciaPorter_#BMORESBravest #BCFDSOC Fireboat assisted a sailboat that had ran aground. pic.twitter.com/RsjiZF4Fpo — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) June 3, 2022
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Trans Pride Grand March Kicks Off On Saturday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More than 1,000 people are expected Saturday for Baltimore City’s inaugural Trans Pride Grand March. Baltimore Safe Haven, a trans-led nonprofit based in Charles Village, is organizing the festivities. The march starts at 1 p.m. at Charles Street and 33rd Street and will make its way south to 23rd Street. “Trans pride isn’t just for trans people. It’s for anyone who is an ally or an advocate for our community,” Ngaire Philip of Baltimore Safe Haven said. “Trans people are definitely marginalized in our society. I see it every day. So, we really want to take time to celebrate our existence.” After the parade, a block party and performances will continue into the evening. “It’s not until you connect with someone you can really see what’s going on in their lives and what resources they may need,” Philip said. The group shared photos in March of bigoted and threatening vandalism at its Charles Street office.  “To me, that act is just proof our work is no where close to being done,” Philip said. “It’s proof we need support from our community to prevent things like that or worse things from happening.”  
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Google
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore City Council members demand return of weekly recycling pickup

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Several members of the Baltimore City Council Wednesday demanded that the Department of Public Works resume key services, mostly notably weekly recycling pickup. The department led by Director Jason Mitchell has struggled to keep up with the demand for its services such as recycling collection and...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Mayor Scott Names Berke Attila As New Head Of Department Of General Services

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Berke Attila is returning to lead the Department of General Services after spending the last six years as the vice president of an educational nonprofit, Mayor Brandon Scott said. Attila spent five years as the agency’s CFO before leaving to be the Chief Human Resources Officer for Montgomery County. He replaces Chichi Nyagah-Nash, who is now serving as the Deputy Chief Administrative Officer in the Scott administration. The agency is tasked with maintaining municipal facilities and city-owned vehicles, and provides additional support for local government agencies. “Berke is a proven leader, data-driven, and committed to the mission of DGS. Making...
BALTIMORE, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Annapolis Police Investigating Stabbing on Tyler Avenue

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred last night in the City’s Robinwood Community off of Forest Drive. On June 2, 2022, at approximately 9:30 pm, Annapolis Police officers responded to the 1400 block of Tyler Ave. for a reported stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located the...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Sewer Main Break In Glen Burnie Sends 10,800 Gallons Of Wastewater Into Marley Creek, Officials Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Anne Arundel County Department of Health issued a recreational water quality alert Thursday after a sewer main break lead to contamination of a Glen Burnie creek. Officials said a break in a 12-inch gravity sewer main caused a 10,800-gallon sanitary sewer overflow Thursday in Glen Burnie, and the overflow entered a tributary of Marley Creek near Norman Road. Repair crews have fixed an eight-foot section of the main, but signs alerting the community have been posted and the area has been cleaned and limed, officials said. Anyone in contact with the affected area are advised to immediately wash well with soap and warm water. Clothes should also be washed. The Maryland Department of Environment and the Anne Arundel County Department of Health have been notified, officials said.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Staffing shortages in SA Mosby's Office are 'the worst it's ever been'

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office is tasked with charging criminals, but recent news of a dwindling staff has some people concerned about the capability of the current office. FOX45 News obtained some information regarding the current staffing levels; Mosby’s Office did not respond...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy