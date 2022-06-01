ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republic, MO

Republic City Council member Jim Deichman has died

By Connor Wilson
 3 days ago

REPUBLIC, Mo. — The City of Republic announced the death of Ward IV City Council Member Jim Deichman. He was 71.

Deichman was elected to city council in April 2017. He was re-elected in 2019 and again in 2021.

Deichman served as a Mayor Pro Tem and on special ad-hoc committees. He also assisted in the monthly financial outside review.

“The passing of someone like Jim Deichman is a huge loss to the citizens of Republic,” said Mayor Matt Russell. “He was a kind and thoughtful man that took his role on City Council very seriously.”

Republic to expand housing accommodations to meet rising population’s needs

A memorial for Deichman will be held on Friday, June 3, at 1 p.m. at Meadors Funeral Home in Republic.

