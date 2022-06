He answers every question with a "huh" or a "whaaaat" and he has a side hustle that makes him feel young. WANDTV. Ladies and gents, this is 66 year old Martin R. Frantz. The old man had in his possession, $562,670 worth of Meth. What in the world?. This Mattoon,...

MATTOON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO