Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for missing Greene County man

Chester Mahaffey (Ohio Attorney General's Office)

GREENE COUNTY — A statewide Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a missing man out of Greene County.

Chester Mahaffey, 75, was last seen getting into an unknown full size white truck at a gas station on Seneca Drive and then heading eastbound on US 35 from Xenia.

Mahaffey is 5′10″ tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes.

He has dementia and law enforcement is concerned for his safety.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts or sees him is asked to call 911 or 1-888-637-1113.

