Dunkirk, NY

Crime Stoppers WNY offering $7,500 for Dunkirk homicide information

By Riley Fay
WIVB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a $7,500 reward for any information...

www.wivb.com

WIVB

Buffalo man indicted for assaulting elderly woman during robbery

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arraigned in State Supreme Court on a 13-count indictment Thursday morning after allegedly attempting to forcibly steal a purse from an 80-year-old woman in April, according to the Erie County DA’s office. Michael Sawyer, 32, has been charged with the...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Child hit by vehicle in Buffalo, injuries appear serious

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to city officials, a 2-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle on Trowbridge Street, near the intersection of Hopkins Street on Friday around 8 p.m. The boy was taken by ambulance to Oishei Children’s Hospital to be treated for injuries that reportedly appear serious in nature. The boy is continuing […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Hamburg Police searching for stolen trailer

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Hamburg Police need your help in locating a stolen trailer. Hamburg Police posted on their Facebook page that they're looking for the public's assistance in locating the stolen trailer. If you have any information regarding the stolen trailer, you're asked to contact Hamburg Police Detective William...
HAMBURG, NY
News 4 Buffalo

4 people arrested in connection with Queen City 7-Eleven shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police slapped handcuffs on four people in connection to Thursday evening’s East Lovejoy Street 7-Eleven shooting. A man was shot at the 1095 E Lovejoy St. convenience store just before 5 p.m., according to Buffalo Police. The man was taken to Erie County Medical Center and is in stable condition. […]
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Dunkirk Police Receiving Increased Reports of Vehicle Entries

The Dunkirk Police Department says it has been taking an increased amount of reports of car entries throughout the city. In a statement Friday on social media, the department says officers have identified a person of interest and recovered some property which is unclaimed. Police are reminding city residents to lock their vehicles, garages and sheds to protect their belongings, and are also encouraging everyone to not have any valuables inside their vehicles. Dunkirk Police say if you were a victim of a vehicle entry in the last few days and are missing property, call the department's 11:00 PM-7:00 AM shift during those hours to claim your property.
DUNKIRK, NY
erienewsnow.com

Reward Posted In Dunkirk Homicide Case

DUNKIRK – A reward has been posted in connection with a 2021 homicide case in Dunkirk. Crime Stoppers WNY is seeking information leading to the arrest or indictment of those responsible for the homicide of 41-year-old Andrew Garner. Troopers from the State Police Barracks in Fredonia responded to a...
DUNKIRK, NY
WIVB

Erie County Holding Center deputy injured during inmate attack

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Erie County Holding Center deputy was injured after he was attacked by an inmate Monday afternoon. Inmate Jerry Knightner verbally threatened deputies when they came to his cell to deliver a meal, according to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies ordered Knightner to sit down on his bunk.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
nyspnews.com

Walmart shop lifters arrested in Clarence

On May 31, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Christina L. Quinn., 40, of Lackawanna, NY, and Francis N. Laluz., 25, of Buffalo, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers responded to a petit larceny complaint at Walmart on Transit Road in the town of Clarence. Troopers worked with Walmart loss-prevention. Quinn took merchandise valued at $67.84 and Laluz took merchandise valued at $86.19 passing all points of purchase without paying. Quinn and Laluz were transported to SP Clarence for processing and issued appearance tickets returnable to the town of Clarence court at a later date.
CLARENCE, NY
wesb.com

Olean Man Arrested on Multiple Warrants

An Olean man was arrested on multiple warrants Wednesday. Olean Police charged 58-year-old Paul Schmitt was arrested on two bench warrants issued out of Olean City Court. Schmitt was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail with no bail. He is due back in court at a later date.
OLEAN, NY
nyspnews.com

Orchard Park woman arrested for DWI

On May 31, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Eleanor L. Thomas., 68, of Buffalo, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers responded to a motor vehicle accident on Chestnut Ridge Road in the town of Boston. During the interview, Thomas was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Thomas had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Thomas had failed standardized field sobriety tests. She was arrested and transported to SP Boston, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.17% BAC. Thomas was released with appearance tickets for the town of Boston court, where she is due to appear at a later date.
BOSTON, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Erie County 911 Operator Who Hung Up On Mass Shooting Call Fired

The 911 dispatcher who hung up on a Tops employee who called in about the active shooter situation has been terminated from her job. The operator had previously been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. A closed-door hearing was held regarding the call taker's conduct during the mass shooting call and previous calls she took were also considered. Erie County Legislator April Baskin said,
ERIE COUNTY, NY
nyspnews.com

Williamsville man arrested for Aggravated DWI

On June 1, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Mark A. Bryce., 32, of Williamsville, NY, for Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on Transit Road in the town of Clarence, Bryce was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Bryce had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Bryce had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Clarence, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.22% BAC. Bryce was released with appearance tickets for the town of Clarence court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
wesb.com

DA: Investigation Continues into Congress Street Shooting

The investigation into the shooting death of a Buffalo man on Congress Street is continuing. District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer released a statement at noon on Friday saying that the City of Bradford Police were continuing to investigate the circumstances around the death of 38-year-old Edward Fomby. Vettenburg-Shaffer said that in...
BRADFORD, PA
CNHI

A U-Haul connects three break-ins

Three similar burglaries at gas stations in three municipalities occurred over the weekend. There are no suspects, but Sheriff Mike Filicetti said that there is an ongoing investigation into all three “smash-and-grabs” with collaboration between his department, Lockport Police and Amherst police. The main similarity, according to Filicetti...
AMHERST, NY

