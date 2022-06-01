Crime Stoppers WNY offering $7,500 for Dunkirk homicide information

On May 31, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Christina L. Quinn., 40, of Lackawanna, NY, and Francis N. Laluz., 25, of Buffalo, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers responded to a petit larceny complaint at Walmart on Transit Road in the town of Clarence. Troopers worked with Walmart loss-prevention. Quinn took merchandise valued at $67.84 and Laluz took merchandise valued at $86.19 passing all points of purchase without paying. Quinn and Laluz were transported to SP Clarence for processing and issued appearance tickets returnable to the town of Clarence court at a later date.
Comments / 0