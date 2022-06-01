Medics respond to reports of possible drowning at West Carrollton pool
WEST CARROLLTON — Medics were called to respond to a possible drowning at a pool in West Carrollton Wednesday afternoon.
Dispatchers confirmed medics responded to Wilson Park Pool in the 1200 block of West Elm Street on reports of a possible drowning. Initial reports indicate medics were dispatched around 3:40 p.m.
Details on if anyone has been taken to the hospital or their condition were not immediately available.
