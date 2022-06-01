Police called to Fresno County high school after rumors of a gun and social media post

Police were at a Fresno County high school on Wednesday, investigating rumors of a gun and a social media post.

The Kingsburg Police Department around 12:45 p.m. on Facebook reported officers had been called to the city’s high school and that the department was aware of “the rumors going around regarding a gun and a social media post.”

The department said it was at the school working with staff to investigate the rumor, and that it would provided an update as soon as possible.