6th-grader killed in drive-by shooting after graduation ceremony, Mississippi cops say

Police: Mississippi teen surrenders after 12-year-old dies in drive-by shooting
JACKSON, Miss. — A Mississippi woman surrendered to police on Thursday in connection with a drive-by shooting that claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy last month, authorities said. Cartisha Shanta Cashion, 19, of Jackson, was charged with murder, aggravated assault and drive-by shooting, according to Hinds County online...
Woman accused of fatally shooting man on Hickory Drive
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a woman after a man died from being shot on Hickory Drive. Police said the man was found in a ditch with a gunshot wound to his head on Tuesday, May 31 on Hickory Drive. He was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) and was […]
Threat made at Congressman Bennie Thompson’s headquarters
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested for allegedly making a terroristic threat at Congressman Bennie Thompson’s Campaign Headquarters in Jackson on Friday, June 3. Jackson police said Tony Ray Brown, 66, walked into the campaign headquarters and asked to see Congressman Thompson. Staff said Thompson was unavailable, and Brown allegedly stated “it would […]
Woman accused of shooting man while driving moving truck
JACKSON, Miss. — A woman is accused of shooting and killing a man while driving a U-Haul truck. Jackson police said the man was found Tuesday in a ditch on Hickory Drive shot in the head and died the next day in the hospital from his injuries. Police said...
Man shot in head, killed on Hickory Drive in Jackson; city’s 61st homicide
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating the city’s 61st homicide. JPD says a man was found in a ditch on Hickory Drive at 12:27 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31, with a single gunshot wound to the head. An ambulance then transported the victim to UMMC with...
‘Rest well, sir’: Retired Mississippi Highway Patrol colonel dies
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol has lost a retired law enforcement colonel who served 35 years with the agency. “It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Retired Colonel Donnell Berry,” MHP said in an online statement. “Col. Berry served as Chief of the Mississippi Highway Patrol for 5 years. Our prayers and condolences are with his family and friends.”
JPD says homeless man charged with murder, aggravated assault in April shooting
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting in April. Police arrested Xavier Gray, 27, who investigators said was homeless, Friday at the Opportunity Center at the corner of Amite and Capitol streets. Gray is charged with murder, two counts of aggravated assault and as a felon in possession of a firearm.
Homeowner screamed and fired a warning shot before ultimately killing home intruder, police report
A Mississippi homeowner shot and killed a man breaking into a residence Friday morning, police report. Dispatchers received a 911 call just before 6 a.m. Friday morning about an unwanted person on Johnson Circle. As officers were on their way, the caller remained on the phone with 911 as the situation escalated, Adams County Sheriff TravisPatten said.
'I love you. Be safe' was signature farewell of 12-year-old fatally shot in Mississippi
A 12-year-old honor roll student who was fatally shot in Jackson, Mississippi, was remembered by loved ones Wednesday as an empathetic and protective “old soul” who was always concerned about the safety of others. Adrian Hawkins-McDougles and his 16-year-old brother, Onterrio, were walking to their grandmother’s house last...
Man accused of stealing cash register in Brookhaven
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – Brookhaven police are searching for a man who is accused of stealing a cash register from a business on Saturday, June 4. Police said the man broke into a CStore around 4:50 a.m. on Monticello Drive. The man allegedly stole the cash register from the business. Anyone with information about the […]
Man shot, killed while sitting in his vehicle on Bullard Street in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was shot and killed while sitting in his vehicle on Saturday morning. Jackson Police Department says 37-year-old Marcus T. Moore was shot at the Fuel Time gas station on Bullard Street. This is an ongoing investigation. Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click...
UPDATE: Man authorities say was shot while attempting to break into house identified
NATCHEZ — Adams County Coroner James Lee identified a man who was shot and killed early Friday morning in an Adams County neighborhood while authorities said he was attempting to break into a home. Lee identified the man as 35-year-old Gari Harris. “It’s another sad day in Natchez,” Lee...
Man arrested after allegedly shooting 3 people in Jackson after his meth was stolen
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An arrest has now been made in Jackson’s 39th homicide of 2022. The shooting occurred on April 22 at the intersection of Mill Street and Amite Street. According to police, Clinton Newsome was shot twice and found dead in front of the bus station. A...
Shootout begins when woman reportedly attempts to cut in line at small-town Mississippi gas station
Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to Bassfield Thursday afternoon after receiving reports of a gunfire exchange at the Bassfield Pure Station (formerly Bassfield Texaco) on Highway 42. According to law enforcement authorities, an argument broke out inside the store between two females which led to the gunfire....
Ex-Riverwalk employee indicted for cheating at gambling
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Riverwalk Casino employee has been indicted for cheating at gambling. Vicksburg Daily News reported Valinda Jackson has been accused of using her position as an electronic craps dealer to change the number rolled by manually entering the wrong numbers into the system, resulting in money lost by the casino. […]
Three people facing charges in Kosciusko homicide
ATTALLA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI/WLBT) – Three people are facing murder charges and police are searching for another in a Kosciusko homicide. Michael Summers, Tashey Johnson, and Aaliyah Lusk were arrested in connection to the shooting death of Kenwon Riley on April 29. Our state-wide news partner WLBT, They were...
Man arrested after making terroristic threat at Bennie Thompson’s campaign headquarters in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested after making a terroristic threat at Congressman Bennie Thompson’s campaign headquarters in Jackson. A Jackson Police Department press release states that 66-year-old Tony Ray Brown walked inside the headquarters located on Medgar Evers Blvd. and asked to speak to Thompson. According...
12-year-old star student fatally shot on Jackson, Mississippi, sidewalk
City officials in Jackson, Mississippi, are weighing gun reform measures after at least four youths, including a 12-year-old standout student who was fatally struck, were shot in a single day last week. Adrian McDougles, 12, was killed on a sidewalk while with his brother Onterrio, 16, who was also hit,...
Community drive-thru baby shower to be held in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Institute for the Advancement of Minority is inviting mothers in the Jackson-metro area to participate in a drive-thru Community Baby Shower. The event will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Word and Worship Church, located at 6286 Hanging Moss Road in Jackson. Diapers, onesies and other baby care […]
Louisville police arrest a man who stole nearly $1600 worth of items at Walmart
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Sticky fingers can get you in a world of trouble, and a man in Louisville found that out the hard way. Louisville police arrested a man who stole more than$1,500 worth of items from Walmart. On June 1, 2022, Louisville police officers received a call from Walmart...
