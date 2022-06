Do you happen to remember how and when you got your first kiss? No matter how awkward it may have been, it was probably not a matter of public record. Nor was there any physical evidence that you had never been kissed beforehand. However, that’s not the case for the leading character in Wyrm. This film takes place in a weird alternate world in which sexuality is part of the prerequisite educational studies curriculum. And we’re not talking about sex education. In order for Wyrm (Theo Taplitz) to move on, he has to kiss someone. Until that happens, poor Wyrm is forced to wear an electronic collar that serves as the source of his shame and embarrassment.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO