Madison High School is raising money for The Seeing Eye because we want to help the blind and visually impaired. Annually on the Day of Service, a group of Madison High School students learn about the Seeing Eye and turnkey their information to students at Madison elementary schools. Students learn that it costs over $65,000 to raise a Seeing Eye dog, and how dogs who have completed the program give the blind and visually impaired independence. Students and Madison family puppy raisers also gather to share their experiences volunteering to support the Seeing Eye.

MADISON, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO