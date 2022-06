It appears love strikes home when it comes to Melissa Gilbert of the classic TV show Little House on the Prairie and husband Tim Busfield. Both are veteran actors from the show business world. Busfield has been on shows like Thirtysomething and The West Wing. He also had a role in the Kevin Costner movie Field of Dreams. Yet he’s got a story to tell about the first time he actually met Gilbert and it’s one for the books.

CELEBRITIES ・ 27 DAYS AGO