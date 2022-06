Thursday, June 2, 10:00 AM-Noon. Working from a photo reference or drawing, students will create a beautiful watercolor of sunflowers. Real flowers will be available for a greater challenge. The instructor, Philla Barkhorn, will discuss drawing flowers in perspective, color choices, and the use of thumbnail sketches to develop the compositions. A demonstration will include tips on painting leaves and the importance of size, shape, and color variety in depicting nature. Archival ink pens will be available for line work. No experience necessary. Materials provided to those who need them, or you may bring your own. Fee: $7 per person. Sign up required.

