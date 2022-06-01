Keithville woman arrested for allegedly leaving child home without food for four days

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The mother of a murder victim is in a Sabine Parish jail, accused of trying to run over a police officer with her car. Darci Bass, 41, faces several charges after an officer spotted her driving in Zwolle on Tuesday with Christopher Malmay in her passenger seat. Police say the officer recognized Malmay, who is wanted on a number of warrants, and attempted to pull the vehicle over.

