Keithville, LA

Keithville woman arrested for allegedly leaving child home without food for four days

By Daffney Dawson
KSLA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, a Keithville woman has been arrested after...

www.ksla.com

Comments / 6

Sissy Parker
3d ago

There are a lot of people who should never have children!!! A child deserves better than this!!!

Reply(1)
6
Joan Duncan
3d ago

What is wrong with ppl, mothers and fathers. They better let God into their hearts.

Reply
5
