SAN FRANCISCO – Bars in San Francisco, Oakland and several other cities in California could be allowed to stay open until 4 a.m. under a new proposal brought on by two Bay Area lawmakers.State Sen. Scott Wiener and Assemblymember Matt Haney, both Democrats representing San Francisco, introduced Senate Bill 930 at a briefing on Friday. The measure would allow seven pilot cities across the state to extend alcohol sales at bars, nightclubs and restaurants from 2 a.m. to as late as 4 a.m."California's one-size-fits-all approach to nightlife — requiring all alcohol sales to end at 2 am, whether in downtown...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO