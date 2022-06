It’s the inaugural Saturday night of my new residency in the Roosevelt apartments here in the City of Bridges. The streets, four floors below, bellow with discordant beats and samples that waft through my window. The accessible pedestrian crosswalk signal beeps off tempo to the live jazz at Con Alma downstairs. Snippets of conversations doppler by with each proceeding and receding step. Penn Avenue is closed for beautification and so the horn section is missing in the mix. I’m told the players will be back in town soon.

