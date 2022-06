The alleged leaders of a retail theft ring, operating in Montgomery, Berks and Lehigh counties, were caught with nearly $100,000 in stolen power tools, authorities said Friday. According to police, the two alleged ring leaders preyed upon people addicted to drugs, recruiting them to steal the tools and other items from The Home Depot, Lowe's and other department stores and then selling the stolen goods online.

LEHIGH COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO