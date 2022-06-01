ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

'Ghost heart': Built from the scaffolding of a pig and the patient's cells, this cardiac breakthrough may soon be ready for transplant into humans

By Sandee LaMotte
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A ghost-like shell of a pig's heart, infused with beating human stem cells, is edging closer to human clinical trials for heart...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Cells infected with Covid can 'explode': Landmark discovery could lead to radical new ways to tackle virus

Some cells infected with Covid seem to 'explode', scientists have discovered, which may help them create radical new treatments to tackle the virus. The reaction, a cell death known as pyroptosis which is linked to inflammation, is thought to occur in roughly eight out of ten patients hospitalised with Covid, and may explain how the virus can cause such serious damage to lungs and other organs.
SCIENCE
WebMD

Are Ants the Future of Cancer Detection?

Cancer diagnosis is frightening, invasive, time-consuming, and expensive. And more than 1.6 million people get that cancer diagnosis every year in the United States. That’s a lot of biopsies and a lot of looking at cells under highly sensitive microscopes. . But what if detecting cancer in those samples...
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

“Reverse Engineering” Brain Tissue Reveals Sugar-Studded Protein Linked to Alzheimer’s Disease

In a bit of “reverse engineering” research using brain tissues from five people who died with Alzheimer’s disease, Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers say they have discovered that a special sugar molecule could play an important role in the development of Alzheimer’s disease. If the finding is confirmed by further research, the molecule, known as a glycan, could serve as a new target for early diagnostic tests, treatments, and perhaps even prevention of Alzheimer’s disease, say the scientists.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
The Independent

Damaged human liver treated and transplanted into patient for the first time

A human liver has been successfully transplanted after being preserved outside of the host’s body for three days.The damaged organ was treated on a special machine which provided a continuous blood substitute at normal body temperature before being put into the recipient.The technique - known as ex situ normothermic perfusion - is better than the traditional way of putting it on ice, and may save lives by stretching the viability of the organ, researchers say.A cancer patient in Switzerland who was on the waiting list for a liver was given the option of using a human liver that was not...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IFLScience

Discovery Of Why We Decline After 70 Paves Way For New Therapies To Tackle Aging

A blood-based discovery as to why humans tend to become frailer after 70 is opening doors to new therapies to manage the decline and disease associated with growing old. Researchers from the Sanger Institute in Cambridge discovered that our blood undergoes a drastic change in older age, which increases our risk of developing diseases and hampers our immune function.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shinya Yamanaka
MedicalXpress

How fat could help in tailoring your cancer treatment plan

In recent years, the immunotherapy field has revolutionized oncology treatment methods by developing therapeutics that help a cancer patient's own immune system fight their disease. However, these treatments have had varied efficacies in different cancer types. Although immunotherapy has become the standard therapeutic method for fighting liver cancer, also called hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), its response rate has only been approximately 30% in patients with advanced disease. In a recent article published in Hepatology, a team led by researchers at Osaka University developed an analytical method that could help predict if an HCC patient would successfully respond to immunotherapy.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Cellular secrets of ageing unlocked by researchers

New research has uncovered how genetic changes that accumulate slowly in blood stem cells throughout life are likely to be responsible for the dramatic change in blood production after the age of 70. The study, by scientists at the Wellcome Sanger Institute, the Wellcome-MRC Cambridge Stem Cell Institute and collaborators,...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

The Human Heart Can Repair Itself, And We Now Know Which Cells Are Crucial For It

Our bodies are pretty ingenious when it comes to self-repair, and scientists have been studying in detail the ways in which the heart patches itself up after a heart attack (myocardial infarction). They hope to find clues that could lead to better treatments for cardiovascular problems. New research has revealed that the immune response of the body and the lymphatic system (part of the immune system) are crucial in the way that the heart repairs itself after a heart attack has caused damage to the heart muscle. Key to the study was the discovery of the role played by macrophages, specialist cells...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stem Cells#Heart Transplant#New Heart#Transplants#Heart Failure#Texas Heart Institute
technologynetworks.com

Blood Disorder Treatment Awakens "Sleeping" Cancer Gene

Hypomethylating agents (HMA) are currently used as a first-line treatment for patients with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) - a group of disorders where there is insufficient production of healthy mature blood cells in the bone marrow - and increasingly in other diseases, but their mechanism of action remains unclear. One potential risk is that they could potentially activate a sleeping oncogene, although this has not been clearly demonstrated to date.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Surgeons transplant 3D ear made of living cells

A US medical team said Thursday they had reconstructed a human ear using the patient's own tissue to create a 3D bioimplant, a pioneering procedure they hope can be used to treat people with a rare birth defect. The surgery was performed as part of an early-stage clinical trial to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Nature.com

Islet cell replacement and transplantation immunology in a mouse strain with inducible diabetes

Improved models of experimental diabetes are needed to develop cell therapies for diabetes. Here, we introduce the B6 RIP-DTR mouse, a model of experimental diabetes in fully immunocompetent animals. These inbred mice harbor the H2b major histocompatibilityÂ complex (MHC), selectively express high affinity human diphtheria toxin receptor (DTR) in islet Î²-cells, and are homozygous for the Ptprca (CD45.1) allele rather than wild-type Ptprcb (CD45.2). 100% of B6 RIP-DTR mice rapidly became diabetic after a single dose of diphtheria toxin, and this was reversed indefinitely after transplantation with islets from congenic C57BL/6 mice. By contrast, MHC-mismatched islets were rapidly rejected, and this allotransplant response was readily monitored via blood glucose and graft histology. In peripheral blood of B6 RIP-DTR with mixed hematopoietic chimerism, CD45.2 BALB/c donor bloodÂ immune cells were readily distinguished from host CD45.1 cells by flow cytometry. Reliable diabetes induction and other properties in B6 RIP-DTR mice provide an important new tool to advance transplant-based studies of islet replacement and immunomodulation to treat diabetes.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
marthastewart.com

How Get Rid of Your Morning Breath—and Prevent it in the First Place, According to Dentists

Morning breath is a stinky—yet incredibly common—problem. As for why it happens in the first place? The amount of saliva in your mouth actually lessens while you sleep, creating a hot bed for the bacteria that causes those pesky morning odors. "Morning breath is primarily a result of dry mouth while sleeping and poor oral hygiene habits—but can also be affected by other causes," says Dr. Silvia Calderon, DDS, of LuxDen. Some other factors that cause morning breath are snoring at night, mouth breathing, tobacco or marijuana smoking, and certain medications, she adds. There is a way, however, to break the cycle. Ahead, Dr. Calderon explains how to stop the stink.
SKIN CARE
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover new clues to liver cancer progression

A team of researchers from the College of Design and Engineering, the N.1 Institute for Health and the Cancer Science Institute of Singapore at the National University of Singapore has recently engineered in vitro tumor models to better understand the crosstalk between liver cancer cells and their microenvironment. Using lab-grown mini liver tumors co-cultured with endothelial cells—these are cells that form the lining of blood vessels—to conduct their study, the research team investigated the role of endothelial cells in liver cancer progression.
CANCER
Phys.org

Key insights into a protein linked to diabetes and hypertension

The amount of salt and water in our cells and their pH is strictly controlled for cell survival. To maintain the necessary balance, special proteins perform the essential role of exchanging protons (hydrogen ions, or H+) for sodium (Na+) or lithium (Li+) ions across cell membranes. These proteins are called sodium-proton exchangers (Na+/H+ exchangers, or NHEs). Found in every cell, NHEs tightly regulate the cells' pH, sodium levels and volume by moving Na+ into the cell in exchange for H+. Scientists have found that when these proteins do not work properly, they may lead to diseases such as cancer, diabetes, heart failure and hypertension.
CANCER
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
151K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy