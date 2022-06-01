ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cement truck flips in Butler Twp. crash

By Schalischa Petit-De
 3 days ago

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are at the scene of a crash in Butler Township Wednesday.

Dispatchers in Huber Heights said the crash happened at Lightner Road and Peters Road at 1:45 p.m. According to 2 NEWS crews on scene, a cement truck and an SUV were involved in the crash. The truck flipped.

The cause of the crash has not been made known at this time. It’s not clear if anyone was injured.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.

IN THIS ARTICLE
