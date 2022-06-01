Cement truck flips in Butler Twp. crash
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are at the scene of a crash in Butler Township Wednesday.
Dispatchers in Huber Heights said the crash happened at Lightner Road and Peters Road at 1:45 p.m. According to 2 NEWS crews on scene, a cement truck and an SUV were involved in the crash. The truck flipped.CareFlight called after cyclist hit by truck
The cause of the crash has not been made known at this time. It’s not clear if anyone was injured.
