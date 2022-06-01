ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monongalia County, WV

Repairs to impact traffic on Old Cheat Road

WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FrVhd_0fxMW9hf00

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. — Drivers who use Old Cheat Road in Monongalia County should expect delays this week.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation’s Division of Highways is starting milling, paving, and shoulder work on Thursday morning. Work will start at 7 a.m. and last through 6 p.m. each day of the project.

The area of Old Cheat Road, County Route 73/12, from the junction of County Route 857, Cheat Road to the junction of County Route 67, Canyon Road will be impacted. The Division of Highways says the road will be reduced to one lane and flaggers will maintain two-way traffic, so expect delays.

The project is expected to last through Saturday, but work is weather-dependent. There is a chance of thunderstorms on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WTRF- 7News

2 confirmed dead in residential structure fire in Wellsburg

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Franklin Community Volunteer Fire Department Chief confirmed that 2 have died in a residential structure fire that broke out early Thursday morning in the vicinity of 33 Monarch Drive in Wellsburg. Franklin Community VFD was alerted of the fire with reports of injuries and entrapment. Franklin Engine 7 arrived at […]
WELLSBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monongalia County, WV
Government
County
Monongalia County, WV
State
West Virginia State
Monongalia County, WV
Traffic
WDTV

Water rescue underway in Arden

Arden, W.Va (WDTV) - A water rescue is underway in Barbour County at Party Rock, Barbour County Emergency Officials tell 5 News. Multiple agencies from Barbour, Harrison, Randolph, and Upshur counties are responding. This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Clarksburg shop owners concerned about potential traffic changes

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Some big changes may be coming to how people drive in downtown Clarksburg. 5′s John Blashke explains why. As of right now Main Street and Pike Street in Clarksburg are one-way streets, but the department of highways is considering making them into two-ways. First though...
CLARKSBURG, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Division Of Highways
butlerradio.com

Longtime Realtor Ed Shields Dies In Crash

A longtime realtor died in a crash yesterday afternoon in Penn Township. The Butler County Coroner confirmed to our newsroom that 86-year-old Ed Shields died in a two vehicle accident on Route 8 South. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 4 p.m. for the accident...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
connect-bridgeport.com

Looking for a Train Ride for You and the Family? Trip to Clarksburg has One Now Operating for Donations

Editor's Note: Our friends at Onlyinyourstate.com have another great article and this one is on a trip just over the hill of Route 50 into Clarksburg. This is on the Locust Heights and Western Railroad situated at Locust Heights & Western Railroad, 115 Locust Heights Dr, Clarksburg, WV 26301, USA. Visit their Facebook page by clicking HERE to contact them about operations before making a trip.
CLARKSBURG, WV
Metro News

One person dead in Morgan County crash

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — A Thursday morning crash in Morgan County has claimed the life of a driver. Morgan County Sheriff KC Bohrer said the call came in at just after 8 a.m. The wreck happened in the 8000 block of state Route 9 near Daylilly Lane. The preliminary...
MORGAN COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WBOY 12 News

When is your local Pride celebration?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – June is LGBTQ+ Pride Month–a time to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in New York and celebrate a tipping point for the Gay Liberation Movement in the United States. Gatherings can vary from parades to parties to festivals, and local communities in West Virginia are joining in on the fun. Here’s a […]
FAIRMONT, WV
WBOY 12 News

Elkins expanding bulk item pick up

ELKINS, W.Va. — Citizens in Elkins can get rid of one large item a month with the new bulk pick up service from the Elkins Sanitation Department. Citizens must be residential customers in Elkins, and they can put out furniture, appliances and other bulk trash on the curb throughout the year, one item a month. […]
ELKINS, WV
WBOY 12 News

Fire damages house in Grafton

GRAFTON, W.Va. – A fire late Tuesday night in Grafton damaged a house. The fire was reported at 10:13 on West Washington St., according to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center. According to the communications center, no injuries were reported in the fire. There is no word at this time on the fire’s cause or […]
GRAFTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy