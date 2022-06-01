ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waldorf, MD

WANTED: Police Seeking The Whereabouts Of Shawn Christopher Starcher

By Site Coordinator
Bay Net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Shawn Christopher Starcher, age 49 of Waldorf. Starcher was placed on pretrial supervision with a GPS device for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol...

