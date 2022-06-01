ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

17 arrested, 22 wanted in Spartanburg County drug round-up

By Bethany Fowler
WJBF
 3 days ago

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, South Carolina (WSPA) – Seventeen people were arrested and twenty people are wanted following a drug round-up in Spartanburg County.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office identified 39 people who were selling fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana and heroin during a year-long investigation.

According to the sheriff’s office, the following 17 suspects were arrested and charged:

    Dwayne Atchinson (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)
    Gerald Day (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)
    Khamphong Keomanee (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)
    Katherine Massey (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)
    Willie Mullins (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)
    Terry Lamar Shippy (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)
    Michael Collins (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)
    Christopher Cody Junkins (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)
    Sierra Obryant (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)
    Catherine Jane Turner (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)
    Glenn Mohary Fields III (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)
    Luciano Gonzalez (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)
    Samuel Pearson (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)
    Michael Glen Donald (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)
    Ronald Brewer (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)
    Edward Hudson (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)
    James Moates Jr. (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Dwayne Atchison was charged with trafficking heroin
  • Gerald Day was charged with possession with intent to distribute meth
  • Khamphong Keomanee was charged with trafficking meth within half of a mile of a park and trafficking meth in between 28-100 grams.
  • Katherine Massey was charged with possession with intent to distribute meth, possession of a schedule II narcotic, possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession with intent to distribute within half-mile of a park.
  • Willie Mullins was charged with distributing crack.
  • Terry Shippy was charged with possession of meth.
  • Michael Collins was charged with distributing meth.
  • Christopher Junkins was charged with distributing marijuana, distributing within half-mile of a school and distributing imitation controlled substances.
  • Sierra Obryant was charged with possession of meth, possession of fentanyl and possession of heroin.
  • Catherine Turner was charged with possession of meth and possession of a scheduled II narcotic.
  • Glenn Fields was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
  • Luciano Gonzalez was charged with distributing meth.
  • Samuel Pearson was charged with trafficking meth within 10-28 grams.
  • Michael Donald was charged with trafficking meth.
  • Ronald Brewer was charged with possession of meth.
  • Edward Hudson was charged with possession with intent to distribute meth.
  • James Moates Jr. was charged with possession with intent to distribute meth, possession of a controlled IV substance and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The following people are still wanted on drug charges by the sheriff’s office:

    Miguel Roja Booker (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)
    Travis Wayne Cox (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)
    Anthony Edwards (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)
    Autumn Gossett (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)
    Shirley Louise Hart (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)
    Jaylan Devonte Jeter (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)
    Neisha Ixamarie Otero-Diaz (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)
    Morgane Simard (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)
    Alvin Lee Tiswell (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)
    Jessica Torres Deseano (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)
    Michael Keyon Williams (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)
    Christian Abrams (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)
    Isaiah Hill (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)
    Michael Motts (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)
    Ashley Rowell (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)
    Willie Kennedy Smith (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)
    Elizabeth Walker (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)
    Deshawn Wright (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)
    Warnille Barnett (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)
    Jeffery Jefferson (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)
    Paige Krass (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)
    Jamarcus Levi Simuel (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the people mentioned above are asked to contact the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

