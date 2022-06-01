ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, NY

Livingston County woman arrested for jewelry theft

 3 days ago

NUNDA, N.Y. (WROC) — A 34-year-old woman, Caren M. Howie, has been arrested in Dansville following a burglary investigation on May 18, 2022.

Livingston County Sherriff’s deputies responded to a residence on East Street in the village of Nunda for the report of a burglary. An assortment of jewelry and personal items had been stolen from the residence. Through a video camera at the home, Howie was identified as the suspect.

She was arrested and charged with Burglary in the Second Degree, and Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree.

The District Attorney’s Office recommended Howie’s bail be set under the New York State Justice Reform law, and requested bail at $5,000 cash or credit or a $10,000 secured bond.

The Judge declined and released Howie on her own recognizance.

