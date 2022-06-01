Otto’s Taproom And Grille Nears Closer To Completion

A beloved taproom and restaurant is finally getting ready to finish its highly anticipated renovations.

Otto’s Taproom is a popular neighborhood bar in Brewerytown known for serving local Pennsylvania and European beers. Founded by owners Randal Mrazik and Stephen Carlino , the two purchased the space four years ago to establish a casual corner bar in the neighborhood, but shut down for some renovations just before the Covid-19 pandemic hit in 2020. The shock to local businesses brought on by the pandemic caused the two to pause their renovation temporarily, until the city’s nightlife scene could thrive once again.

Now though, according to a job listing for a new General Manager for the space, Otto’s renovations are nearly finished and the team is getting ready to finally open the space once again. Located in Brewerytown at 1216 N 29th Street , Randal and Stephen are now in the process of establishing Otto’s as a 70 seat Taproom and Grille concept at the corner of 29th and Flora.

The taproom derives its name from Otto Charles Wolf, a local architect who was known for designing many of the city’s iconic breweries. A tribute to the relationship between breweries and the history of Philadelphia, Otto’s revival is envisioned as a full service neighborhood restaurant focused on quality food and beverages.

While the renovations are going smoothly, the team is still a ways off from announcing their official reopening. At the moment, the owners are restoring many of the historic features of the bar, making sure that everything is right before they finally open their doors. To follow their progress and renovation, you can check out Otto’s Instagram page for all relevant updates.