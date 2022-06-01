ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Otto’s Taproom And Grille Nears Closer To Completion

By Jake Rogers
 3 days ago

A beloved taproom and restaurant is finally getting ready to finish its highly anticipated renovations.

Otto’s Taproom is a popular neighborhood bar in Brewerytown known for serving local Pennsylvania and European beers. Founded by owners Randal Mrazik and Stephen Carlino , the two purchased the space four years ago to establish a casual corner bar in the neighborhood, but shut down for some renovations just before the Covid-19 pandemic hit in 2020. The shock to local businesses brought on by the pandemic caused the two to pause their renovation temporarily, until the city’s nightlife scene could thrive once again.

Now though, according to a job listing for a new General Manager for the space, Otto’s renovations are nearly finished and the team is getting ready to finally open the space once again. Located in Brewerytown at 1216 N 29th Street , Randal and Stephen are now in the process of establishing Otto’s as a 70 seat Taproom and Grille concept at the corner of 29th and Flora.

The taproom derives its name from Otto Charles Wolf, a local architect who was known for designing many of the city’s iconic breweries. A tribute to the relationship between breweries and the history of Philadelphia, Otto’s revival is envisioned as a full service neighborhood restaurant focused on quality food and beverages.

While the renovations are going smoothly, the team is still a ways off from announcing their official reopening. At the moment, the owners are restoring many of the historic features of the bar, making sure that everything is right before they finally open their doors. To follow their progress and renovation, you can check out Otto’s Instagram page for all relevant updates.

Travel Maven

Philadelphia's Most Exciting New Restaurants

Despite the ongoing health crisis and construction delays, a steady new stream of restaurants continues to open across Philadelphia. To help you keep up on what's happening in the ever-changing restaurant scene, we've put together a list of some of the city's best, most exciting new dinner spots. Keep reading to find out more about these newly opened restaurants.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WRAL

Philadelphia bakery experiments with 4-day work week

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. We all know: getting through a workday, can be a grind ... But what if your work week, was just 4-days long? It's a model that more businesses are trying out.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
aroundambler.com

Beer garden discontinued at Wake Coffee in Ambler

This is something we missed back in late April. However, if you haven’t heard, Wake Coffee Roasters and Ship Bottom Brewery have parted ways and there will no longer be a beer garden at Wake’s outdoor space at its cafe at 133 South Main Street in Ambler. The beer garden opened in September of 2021.
MONTCO.Today

Biofermentation Company Expands Its Philadelphia-area Presence with New Pottstown Location

Aviridi is expanding its presence in the Philadelphia-area life-sciences industry with the purchase of a 26,000-square-foot industrial building in Pottstown, writes Jeff Ward for WFMZ 69 News. This acquisition follows the biofermentation company’s purchase of a 10,000-square-foot Norristown building in April for its headquarters. Biofermentation is a natural process...
POTTSTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Restaurants, Bars Face Beer Shortage Due To Delivery Delays

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For people looking to enjoy a beer at the bar, well the beverage of your choice might be out of stock and it could be that way for a little while due to delivery delays. At O’Neals Pub in Philadelphia’s Queen Village neighborhood, the flow of beer is slowing down. Managing partner Greg “Spoonie” Rand says if he ran out of a certain beer in the middle of the week, he used to be able to get another delivery the next day. Now he may have to wait until the following week. “You used to be able to order and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Honeygrow opens Quakertown location

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - A Philadelphia-based chain with a love for fresh, locally-sourced foods is now in Bucks County. Honeygrow opened its restaurant in Quakertown on Friday. The new spot shares a building with Chipotle, where Boston Market used to stand. It took seven months for the owners to get to...
QUAKERTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bojangles to bring Cajun chicken to Quakertown for 2nd Pa. location

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - A popular quick-serve restaurant chain that specializes in Cajun-seasoned fried chicken will open its first Lehigh Valley area location – and just second in Pennsylvania, officials say. A restaurant building taking shape at 85 S. West End Blvd. (Route 309), Quakertown, will be a Bojangles, according...
QUAKERTOWN, PA
Thrillist

The Best Philadelphia-Area Beaches You Can Drive to This Summer

It’s summertime and the living is sandy. During the warmer months, as is Philadelphia tradition, many locals decamp to the beach—better known as down the shore—for sunbathing, delicious boardwalk fudge, and salty air. Lucky for you, there are plenty of shore towns within driving distance of Philly, each with their own personality, amenities, and, of course, beaches. Whether you’re a beach tag collector, are ready to brave the lengths of Wildwood shores, or want to sneak away to Cape May for historic sites and some time on the sand, the top beaches in the area offer something for everybody. Pack your coolers, umbrellas, and loads of sunscreen (and don’t forget to fill up the tank) and hop in the car for a quick, under two-hour road trip down the shore to these beaches near Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Down the Shore: Ristorante Luciano

Looking for somewhere to eat this weekend? A Stone Harbor restaurant is serving up homemade Italian food that has everyone drooling. It has great wines and a cozy space that’s great for any occasion. Phl17’s Alyssa Sullivan joined us live from Ristorante Luciano with the inside look. Get...
STONE HARBOR, NJ
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Katie Cherrix

Five Fabulous Places to Get Tacos in Delaware

Tacos are a lunch and dinner favorite any day of the week. Nothing compares to a warm, crunchy tortilla wrapped around your choice of seasoned protein, fresh veggies, sour cream, cilantro, and lime. If you're in Delaware, you can get your taco fix at one of these reputable local restaurants.
Channelocity

Richest neighborhoods in Philadelphia--is the cost worth it?

(Lotfi/Adobe Stock Images) Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is known for the liberty bell, its rich history, and the delicious Philly cheesesteak. Yes, the cheesesteak. Given it's one of the largest cities in the state, some of the wealthiest neighborhoods are located here. We compiled a list of the most expensive places to live in Philadelphia and the results may surprise you.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Five British Pubs and Restaurants in Philadelphia Region

Visiting a British pub in Philadelphia is an excellent way to explore the city's rich history. These historic venues offer an atmosphere of comfort and community. British-style pubs are more than just places to get drunk. Rather than rushing in and out, they encourage lingering and socializing. Philadelphia pubs are cozy and welcoming, offering everything from darts to a relaxed atmosphere. You can also enjoy darts at Black Sheep Pub, which offers games Tuesday through Saturday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
