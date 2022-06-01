Woman Airlifted After I-84 Crash In Vernon, Police Say

I-84 in Connecticut Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A woman was airlifted to an area hospital in critical condition after losing control of her vehicle and rear-ending a vehicle parked on the side of I-84 in Connecticut, state police said.

Tolland County resident Aubria Scallon, of Vernon, age 39, was driving east on I-84 when she began to swerve between the shoulder and right lane of the roadway, eventually striking a vehicle parked on the right shoulder near the exit 64-65 off-ramp and exit 65 on-ramp in Vernon.

Connecticut State Police officials said that Scallon wound up striking the parked vehicle - driven by New Jersey resident Eric Cubero - leaving her with serious injuries.

Upon arrival, troopers said that Scallon was responsive but in critical condition. She had to be extricated by fire crews and paramedics at the scene, and she was flown to St. Francis Hospital in Hartford for treatment of “serious injuries.”

Cubero was uninjured in the crash, but his trailer had to be towed away from the scene, police noted.

