ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Feds say oil deal woes led to murder of Vermont man

By WILSON RING
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jv1Yr_0fxMU4MS00
FILE — A Vermont State Trooper, center, speaks to a homeowner on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2018 near an area on Peacham Road, in Barnet, Vt., where the body of Gregory Davis was found. Federal prosecutors say a conspiracy that resulted in the murder of Gregory Davis grew out of a financial dispute between him and one of the men now charged with arranging to have him killed. In a Monday, May 30, 2022 filing, prosecutors said that Davis had been threatening to go to the FBI with information that Serhat Gumrukcu was defrauding him in a multi-million dollar oil deal. (Dana Gray/Caledonian-Record via AP, File)

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A conspiracy that stretched across the continent and resulted in the murder of a Vermont man grew out of a financial dispute between the victim and one of the men now charged with arranging to have him killed, federal prosecutors say.

In filings from federal court in Las Vegas, prosecutors laid out details of the alleged conspiracy that resulted in the January 2018 shooting death of Gregory Davis, who was abducted from his Danville home on Jan. 6. He was found dead the next day in a snowbank on a back road in Barnet.

In a Monday filing, prosecutors said Davis had been threatening to go to the FBI with information that Serhat Gumrukcu, 39, an inventor and the co-founder of a Los Angeles-based biotechnology company, was defrauding Davis in a multi-million dollar oil deal that Gumrukcu and his brother had entered into with Davis in 2015.

During 2017, Gumrukcu was facing felony fraud charges in California state court, prosecutors say. In 2017 Gumrukcu was putting together a successful deal that came together soon after Davis’s death, which gave him significant ownership stake in Enochian Bioscience. The Los Angeles-based company describes itself as developing therapies “to cure and treat diseases that kill millions of people each year.”

“Gumrukcu therefore had a strong motive to prevent Davis from reporting yet another fraud, and likely threatening the Enochian deal,” said the filing. “At present, Serhat Gumrukcu appears to own over $100 million worth of Enochian stock.”

About a week before his arrest last month, Gumrukcu generated about $2 million by selling some Enochian stock, prosecutors say.

Davis, a New Jersey native who moved to Danville in northeastern Vermont about two years before his death, was found shot to death on Jan. 7, 2018, in a snowbank in Barnet.

Over the years investigators used cell phone records to link Jerry Banks, 34, of Fort Garland, Colorado, to the kidnapping of Davis from his home. Banks is due to appear in federal court in Vermont on Thursday to answer the kidnapping charge.

While Banks was not charged with killing Davis, prosecutors said they believed that Banks killed Davis.

Later in April prosecutors charged Aron Lee Ethridge, 42, of Las Vegas, with kidnapping in connection with the death of Davis. Prosecutors say that after the killing of Davis, Banks called Ethridge — who has since entered a not guilty plea to the kidnapping charge.

Last week Gumrukcu, of Los Angeles, and Berk Eratay, 35, of Las Vegas, were arrested on charges of conspiring to use interstate commerce facilities in the commission of a murder-for-hire which resulted in the death of Davis.

Gumrukcu is due in court in Los Angeles on Thursday for a detention hearing. His attorney did not immediately return an email Wednesday seeking comment.

After his arrest Eratay’s attorney had asked the court to allow Eratay to be released from custody pending trial. On Tuesday a federal court judge in Las Vegas denied Eratay’s request for pre-trial release.

“Mr. Eratay intends to vigorously defend against these charges and denies the allegations,” his attorney, David Chesnoff, said in a Wednesday email. “He looks forward to his day in court.”

Not long after Davis’s death, the investigation entered what prosecutors described as a “long covert stage” that led them to identify Banks as the alleged kidnapper. Investigators also discovered a chain connecting the four suspects: Banks was friends with Ethridge, who was friends with Eratay, who worked for Gumrukcu.

The government also said Eratay’s bank records reveal over $150,000 in wire transfers from Turkish accounts controlled by Gumrukcu between June and October of 2017, “as the murder scheme was building.”

Last week after Gumrukcu’s arrest, the Enochian board of directors issued a statement that said there was no link between the crime Gumrukcu is charged with and the company.

In the statement, Enochian CEO Dr. Mark Dybul said the company remained committed to the development of life saving products.

“The personal life of the inventor and co-founder does not altar these fundamental facts,” Dybul said. “Indeed, there has never been a formal role for Dr. Gumrukcu in the company and the remaining informal role as a scientific advisor has concluded. We look forward to the work ahead.”

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Colorado State
City
Barnet, VT
State
California State
State
Vermont State
City
Danville, VT
City
Montpelier, VT
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
lamarledger.com

Former Colorado sheriff’s employee pretended to be a U.S. marshal, kidnapped and killed a man, prosecutors allege

A former employee of a Colorado sheriff’s office pretended to be a U.S. marshal, kidnapped a Vermont man and killed him as part of a convoluted, multi-state murder-for-hire plot, federal prosecutors allege. The former Costilla County Sheriff’s Office employee, 34-year-old Jerry Banks, pleaded not guilty to a kidnapping charge...
COLORADO STATE
bloombergtax.com

Disney Fight Ramps Up in Florida As Vermont Revamps Business Tax

This week in state tax news: In Vermont, the business tax system is redesigned with mixed results for corporate taxpayers. Flat taxes and tax relief for retirement income are common themes as states rush to cut taxes. New York suspends its gas tax for six months, a lawsuit says Florida’s fight with Disney could cost taxpayers $1 billion or more, and California lawmakers weigh billions in tax breaks as they negotiate a state budget with the governor.
VERMONT STATE
The Associated Press

Climber dies during summit attempt on Alaska’s Denali

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A climber has died after collapsing while attempting to summit Alaska’s Denali mountain, the National Park Service said Saturday. The climber, 48-year-old Fernando Birman of Stockton, New Jersey, collapsed Friday evening at an elevation of 19,700 feet (6,004 meters) while on an attempt to reach the top of the 20,310-foot (6,190-meter) peak, the park service said.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Chesnoff
WCAX

Gov. Scott signs bills related to hunting in Vermont

June is a month you’re probably thinking about your air condition, but with high heating costs, many people are actually thinking about the price to stay warm this winter. A construction worker is in jail after being accused of setting a fire that ruined homes and killed a cat.
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Violent Crime#Ap#Fbi#Enochian Bioscience
mynbc5.com

Vermont man pleads not guilty to second-degree murder in 2019 death of a woman

BENNINGTON, Vt. — A Vermont man has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the 2019 death of a woman whose remains were found in a gravel pit in Searsburg. Thirty-two-year-old Deven Moffitt, of Bennington, was also charged Friday with three drug and gun felonies. Police say he was taken into custody Wednesday in the death of 43-year-old Jessica Hildenbrandt, of Ballston Spa, New York. Detectives determined that Hildenbrandt and Moffitt had been in a relationship while Moffitt was incarcerated in Vermont on a previous conviction.
BENNINGTON, VT
quincyquarry.com

Donut shop crime spree in New Hampshire on National Donut Day #nationaldonutday #nationaldoughnutday

Donut shop crime spree in New Hampshire on National Donut Day #nationaldonutday #nationaldoughnutday. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. New Hampshire police said in a statement there apparently have been aware of “multiple robberies” early Friday morning at doughnut chain outlets along the Mammoth Road corridor in the Wyndham New Hampshire area reports Quincy Quarry’s media brethren at CBS Boston/WBZ Channel 4.
QUINCY, MA
informnny.com

Woman faces charges after ecstasy, psilocybin mushrooms found at New York border

CHAMPLAIN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Several narcotics were found in a vehicle returning from Canada at the Port of Champlain in New York. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said that on Wednesday, June 1, officers encountered a passenger vehicle occupied by a 30-year-old female and 30-year-old male, both U.S. citizens. The two were returning home from a trip to Canada and their vehicle was referred to the secondary inspection area.
CHAMPLAIN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
SFGate

California killing cited in Vegas-area bikers shooting case

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — A shooting that authorities say involved rival Hells Angels and Vagos motorcycle gang members on a Las Vegas-area freeway may have been retaliation for the killing of a man several weeks ago in Southern California, a prosecutor said Thursday. Danielle Pieper Chio, a chief deputy...
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police respond to homicide near Maryland, Desert Inn

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead after a Friday evening shooting in the central Las Vegas valley. At approximately 9:35 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Sierra Vista Dr. near Maryland and Desert Inn after reports of a shooting. Arriving officers located an adult male...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

929K+
Followers
451K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy