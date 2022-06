Zoe Brooks will announce her college decision on Thursday, the four-star guard set to wrap up her national recruitment. The decision draws a close to Brooks’ recruitment where she was one of the most heavily pursued guards in the nation. A class of 2023 standout at Saint John Vianney High School (Holmdel, N.J.), Brooks has been a multi-year star and starter for one of the top programs in the nation. According to ESPN.com, she is the No. 33 player in the nation. She’s been all-state for three straight seasons and last year was named a junior All-American by MaxPreps. Last week in an...

HOLMDEL, NJ ・ 43 MINUTES AGO